May Grand Jury indictments for Hillsborough County Superior Court North

Hillsborough County Superior Court North

MANCHESTER, NH – A city man was indicted on first-degree assault and other offenses in connection to a Feb. 7, 2025 stabbing outside Bunny’s Superette on Elm Street.

Kyle Bisson, 25, of 539 Rimmon St., is charged with first-degree assault, two counts of falsifying physical evidence, and attempted first-degree assault.

His case made headlines after magistrate, district court and superior court judges all released him on personal recognizance bail. The Superior Court judge, the third court official to review the case, denied a prosecutor’s request to revoke Bisson’s bail set for allegedly stabbing Michael Perry, 42, of Manchester nine times outside Bunny’s.

Hillsborough County Superior Court Northern District Judge Michael Klass ruled the state did not meet its burden required to revoke the personal recognizance bail even though Assistant Hillsborough County Attorney Patrick Ives argued Bisson poses a danger to the public.

The falsifying physical evidence charges allege Bisson tossed a pocket knife down a storm drain and threw his red puffy jacket into a dumpster.

The incident was recorded by security cameras at Bunny’s Convenience, 947 Elm St., which was played at a court proceeding.

The judge noted in denying the state’s request to revoke Bisson’s bail, that the recording shows Perry started the fight when he punched Bisson in the head.

Prior to Klass’ ruling, Judge magistrate Stephanie Johnson released Bisson on personal recognizance bail. Days later, when the case was heard in 9th Circuit – District Division – Manchester, police did not ask for Bisson’s bail to be revoked and so a district court judge continued the personal recognizance bail.

It was only after the issue was made known by police and there was a public outcry by elected officials, including Mayor Jay Ruais, Executive Councilor John Stephen and Gov. Kelly Ayotte, that prosecutors moved to revoke Bisson’s bail.

The stabbing happened just before 7 p.m. on Feb. 7, 2025, outside Bunny’s, 947 Elm St. Bisson told police he was acting in self-defense after Perry punched him in the face and tackled him to the ground. Perry allegedly called Bisson the “N” word.

Bisson, who suffered a stab wound to the chest in the altercation, said he thought he was going to be “beaten to a pulp.” Police theorized that Bisson’s own knife caused the injury.

During the altercation, Bisson told Perry he had a knife and Perry responded that he had one too, although he later told police he didn’t have one and only said that to scare off Bisson.

What is a Grand Jury indictment? According to the NH Law Library, an indictment is a criminal charge against a person by a Grand Jury. A Grand Jury considers evidence presented by the County Attorney or the Attorney General and decides whether there is sufficient evidence to formally charge a person with committing a crime. It is part of due process. Any accused individual is presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of law. Grand jury indictments are released to the media each month as part of the public record. If you have a question about this information contact the Hillsborough County Superior Court. If you have court documents to show that you have been cleared of charges, contact [email protected]

The Hillsborough County Superior Court Northern District grand jury issued 213 indictments for May. Among those indicted are:

Christopher Aubet, 37, of 519 Union St., Apt. 10, receiving stolen property. On Dec. 17, 2024, Aubet is accused of being in possession of a stolen U-Haul vehicle valued at more than $1,500.

Colby Bartley, 29, of 98 Dutton Road, Pelham, theft by deception. On Dec. 13, 2024 in Manchester, Bartley is accused of returning what he maintained was an unopened box containing a MacBook Pro 14-inch laptop to Best Buy, obtaining a $1,000 credit. The laptop had a broken screen, according to the indictment.

Joshua Bird, 31, of 57 Lindsey Lane, receiving stolen property. On June 19, 2024, Bird is accused of retaining a black Chevy Colorado pickup worth more than $1,500.

Marie Boisvert, 33, of 103 Hartt Ave., criminal mischief. On Dec. 8, 2024, Boisvert is accused of hitting J.D.’s vehicle with a hammer, causing more than $1,500 in damage to it.

Jazelle Breedlove, 20, of 1036 Clay St., theft by unauthorized taking and four counts of reckless conduct. Between Feb. 1 and 28, 2023, Breedlove is accused of taking a Smith & Wesson pistol belonging to J.W. On March 1, 2023, she allegedly fired a gun four times at 122 Market St., an occupied structure.

Raymond Brown, 47, of the FIT homeless shelter at 199 Manchester St., and Nearro Forbes, 40, of 80 Pelham Road, both indicted on one count each of second-degree assault and riot. On Oct. 31, 2024, Brown and Forbes are accused of punching, kicking and throwing items at M.H., causing injury to their head. The riot charge alleges Brown, Forbes and another person all participated in the assault on M.H.

Oumar Diallo, 23, of the Bronx, NY, theft by deception and receiving stolen property. On April 15, 2024 in Lyndeborough, Diallo obtained more than $1,501 belonging to P.B. by deceiving P.B into believing S.D. was being detailed and the money was needed for bail.

Bruce Floyd, 43, of 346 Maple St., 15 counts of possession of child sexual abuse images. On Sept. 27, 2024, Floyd is accused of possessing 15 images of prepubescent girls, some toddlers, engaged in sexually explicit activity with men.

Chelsea Foley, 33, of 7 Saint Charles St., Derry, identity fraud. On Oct. 12, 2024 in Bedford, Foley is accused of posing as Pauline Gaffney to avoid being arrested on a warrant.

Luis Franco, 37, of 72 Trahan St., forgery. On Dec. 10, 2024 in Amherst, Franco is accused of writing a counterfeit check in the amount of $1,867.22 which purported to be the act of Valley Welding and Fabricating but was not.

Marissa Garcia, 33, of 7 Shedds Ave., Nashua, burglary. On May 12, 2024 in Manchester, Garcia is accused of entering the residence of K.D. at 672 Huse Road, Unit 49, with the purpose of interfering with custody.

Austin Groulx, 19, of Cottage St., Northfield, attempted first-degree assault, two counts of robbery, theft by unauthorized taking, five counts of reckless conduct and two counts of falsifying physical evidence. On July 2, 2023 in Manchester, Groulx is accused of chasing J.P. and firing a gun five times at him in the area of Union and Central streets. The falsifying physical evidence charges allege he hid the gun and his clothing in a backpack. He also allegedly stole the gun, a Taurus TH9C, from Adrian G.

Edwin Jaquez, 36, of 135 Orange St., domestic violence, criminal threatening. On March 2, 2025, Jaquez is accused of waving a machete while saying, “I’ll blow this house up.”

Joshua Kelley, 29, of 225 Grove St., criminal threatening, deadly weapon. On Jan. 3, 2025, Kelley is accused of brandishing a knife at B.D. and saying, “I’m going to stab you.”

Shy McQueeny, 18, of Walker St., two counts of first-degree assault; second-degree assault, and accomplice to second-degree assault. On Dec. 30, 2024, McQueeny is accused of striking T.P. in the head with a rock, causing serious bodily injury, and holding T.P. down while another person hit T.P. in the head. Raheem Tyler, 24, of 247 Concord St., was indicted on charges of accomplice to first-degree assault; accomplice to second-degree assault, and second-degree assault in connection to the same incident. The indictment alleges he held T.P. down while McQueeny struck T.P. in the head with the rock. Tyler also allegedly hit T.P. in the head.

Tremayne McWilliams, 36, of South Berwick, Maine, armed career criminal; criminal threatening; burglary, and two counts of second-degree assault. On Feb. 14, 2024 in Manchester, McWilliams is accused of entering a woman’s home with the intent to assault her; choking her while holding her up against a bedroom wall; and lifting his shirt to reveal a gun tucked in his waistline and saying, “Bitch, I am fucking going to kill you.” The armed career criminal indictment says McWilliams previously was convicted of three felony drug charges.

Regina Neal, 23, of Maple St., second-degree assault; endangering the welfare of a child, and domestic violence, simple assault. On Feb. 24, 2025, Neal is accused of punching and throwing an 18-month-old boy to the ground, causing him to suffer scratches to his face and/or extremities.

Tyler Payne, 39, of Arthur Road, Weare, two counts of witness tampering. On Feb. 2, 2025 in Bedford, Payne knowing an investigation was underway is accused of calling a witness in an attempt to get the witness to withhold information and/or elude judicial process by saying, “Fuck ‘em, technically you don’t have to go and get it,” “you don’t have to do shit,” “you don’t need to go get shit” and “It just makes it better for me and harder for them.”

Donald Pierce, 56, of Pine St., cruelty to animals. On July 7, 2024, Pierce is accused of punching a dog in the face, causing lacerations.

Anthony Plourde, 30, of Wilson St., receiving stolen property and operating a motor vehicle after being certified a habitual offender. On Feb. 18, 2025, Plourde is accused of being in possession of a stolen Hyundai Elantra.

Hannah Robinson-Tolstuk, 23, of Montgomery St., reckless conduct, deadly weapon. On Jan. 15, 2025, Robinson-Tolstuk is accused of throwing a cinder block into a residence where three children, all under the age of 13, lived.

Elijah Santos, 19, of Cilley Road, first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault and riot. On Nov, 1, 2024, Santos is accused of acting in concert with an 18-year-old and others in the assault of a 24-year-old man, who was kicked and punched in the head and face when he unconscious and incapacitated on the ground. The man suffered lacerations to his head requiring several medical staples.

Freddie Spence, 56, of Hanover St., second-degree assault and witness tampering. On Jan. 22, 2025, Spence is accused of pushing a 54-year-old woman to the ground, causing her to suffer a fractured vertebrae. The witness tampering charge alleges that on Jan. 26, 2025, Spence told her, “We can change all of this…you can recant your statement.”

Nathan Sweeney, 43, of Dearborn St., three counts of possession of child sexual abuse images. On Dec. 18, 2024, Sweeney is accused of possessing three images of a prepubescent girl engaged in sexually explicit acts.

Scott White, 34, of Westwood Drive, two counts of reckless conduct and three counts of criminal threatening. On Feb. 5, 2025, White is accused of using his vehicle to stop one operated by E.A. and pointing a gun at E.A. and others in the vehicle. On Feb. 21, 2025, White allegedly pointed an AR-style rifle at J.Q. and saying, “Stand down, Stand down, I’m going to shoot you.”