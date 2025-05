MANCHESTER, NH – All Manchester middle and high school bands participated in Monday’s Memorial Day parade – and we were fortunate to get some great photos from Lisa Fleming Brock.

According to district Superintendent Jenn Chmiel, this year’s festivities reflected an increased level of participation from all city schools and gave kudos to music director Ed Doyle during the May 27 Board of School Committee meeting.

PARKSIDE MIDDLE SCHOOL

SOUTHSIDE MIDDLE SCHOOL

MCLAUGHLIN MIDDLE SCHOOL

HILLSIDE MIDDLE SCHOOL

CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL

WEST HIGH SCHOOL

MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL