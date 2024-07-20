Merrimack Street kitchen fire displaces 3

Firefighters at the scene of a kitchen fire on Merrimack Street July 20, 2024. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

MANCHESTER, NH – Fire companies were dispatched for a building fire at 242 Merrimack St. at about 12:37 p.m. Engine 11 arrived first and reported smoke showing from the second floor of a two-story wood frame three-family residential structure.

Engine 11 stretched a line to the second floor on the B side and found heavy smoke and fire. A working fire assignment was dispatched. Truck 1 set up on the front of the building, Truck 7 set up in the rear. Rescue 1 made entry and conducted a primary search of the entire structure and found it was all clear at 12:52 p.m. Engine 5 advanced a backup line to the second-floor rear. Engine 7 advanced a third line through the B side. At 12:48 p.m. interior crews advised the fire was knocked down and they were checking for extension.

The fire was contained to the apartment of origin however, there was smoke and water damage to the rest of the structure.

Fire Prevention was on scene and determined the fire started in the second-floor kitchen. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Red Cross was contacted for three adults displaced.

Civilian Injuries: None

Emergency Service Injuries: None

Special Circumstances: Exposure Side B, L shaped building attached in rear.

Property Loss: Approx. $100,000

Property Saved: $266,400