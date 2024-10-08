NH Judicial Branch seeks public feedback on court experiences through online survey

CONCORD, NH – As part of its ongoing Diversity and Inclusion initiative, the New Hampshire Judicial Branch is seeking feedback from any member of the public with experience in the state court system through an online survey.

The survey has been designed in conjunction with the National Center for State Courts, which is helping to compile the feedback and data yielded from it. All responses will be secure and anonymous. Signs have been posted at courthouses throughout the state to encourage public participation in the survey, as well as the Judicial Branch website and public computer kiosks at all court locations. Anyone wishing to participate in the survey can either click on this link, visit the Judicial Branch website https://courts.nh.gov or scan the QR code in the image below to enter responses through a mobile device.

“We are hoping to get as robust a public response to this survey as possible, so we can get the most accurate data on how we are doing as a court system in our mission – mandated by our state constitution – to provide equal justice to all,” said New Hampshire Supreme Court Chief Justice Gordon J. MacDonald. “Anyone who has had any experiences in our courts can participate in this survey, and we have made it very easy and safe to let us know your thoughts – all survey responses are anonymous, and it takes just a minute or two to complete. We are very grateful for the partnership with the National Center for State Courts for helping us to design this critical tool for hearing directly from the public, as well as compiling and analyzing the data yielded from it.”

The survey will be open for public participation through the month of October. It asks for feedback from a variety of those with experience in the court system such as litigants, attorneys, service providers, observers and others. Areas of inquiry include whether court business is conducted in a timely or fair manner, how respondents feel they have been treated by court personnel, if the courts have shown any bias or discrimination, and other matters.