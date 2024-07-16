O’Connell endorsed by IBEW Local 490

Jim O’Connell. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Tuesday, IBEW Local 490 endorsed Jim O’Connell as their choice for Executive Council District 4, citing O’Connell’s work ethic and record of delivering results for working families as the key to their decision.

The men and women of Local 490 are proud to stand with Jim O’Connell as our next Executive Councilor for District Four,” said IBEW Local 490 Business Manager Eric Batchelor. “Our members rely on their state government to focus on achieving tangible results and to make our state competitive, create opportunity, and foster a positive environment for job creation. No one in this race has done more to deliver on that promise than Jim O’Connell.”

“I am humbled to have earned the trust of Local 490 and on the Executive Council will work tirelessly to bring about real change, rising above partisan extremism and focusing on the things that matter – moving New Hampshire forward,” said O’Connell. “I know with their support, we’re on our way to an important victory in November and I’m so honored to know they are standing with our team as we work to bring our message to every corner of the district.”

The IBEW represents more than 300 construction, facility and utility electricians across the state and is a national leader in apprenticeship training and other workforce development initiatives.

More information on O’Connell’s campaign is available at www.oconnellfornh.com.