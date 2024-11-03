October Grand Jury indictments: 2 indicted for fentanyl sales face prospect of up to life in prison

Hillsborough County Superior Court North

MANCHESTER, NH – Two Manchester residents face the prospect of up to life in prison after being indicted on charges of selling large amounts of fentanyl in the city, according to indictments brought by the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office.

Christopher Scaniffe, 38, 559 Granite St., was indicted by a Hillsborough County Superior Court Northern District grand jury on charges of conspiracy to sell a controlled drug, subsequent offense. The special felony carries a sentence of up to life in prison and a $500,000 fine. He also was indicted on a charge of sale of a controlled drug, subsequent offense.

Indicted along with him was Shea Schlander, 40, of the same address. Schlander is charged with six counts of sale of a controlled drug, subsequent offense; three counts of possession of a controlled drug with intent to sell, subsequent offense; conspiracy to sell a controlled drug, subsequent offense.

According to the indictments, on March 9, 2024, police pulled over Schlander who was in possession of a kilogram of fentanyl.

The indictments were the result of a six-month police investigation, from Jan. 11 to July 9, 2024, during which Scaniffe and Schlander allegedly arranged sales of fentanyl to confidential informants and undercover officers.

Four Hudson residents, all with addresses listed at 64 Kienia Road, Apt. A., were indicted in connection with a shotgun being fired in Arms Park in Manchester.

Joshua Deveau was indicted witness tampering and conspiracy to commit witness tampering. Between July 1 and 4, 2024, Deveau is accused of attempting to have J.C. go to the Manchester Police Department and take responsibility for the firing of a shotgun in Arms Park. During that same time period, Deveau also allegedly agreed with Melissa Tavares to invite J.C. to Tavares’ home and then urge J.C. to take responsibility for the firing of a shotgun. Tavares, 18, was indicted for witness tampering and conspiracy to commit witness tampering. She allegedly agreed with others to invite J.C. to her home and urge him to say he fired the shotgun.

Ava Williams, 18, was indicted for being an accomplice to reckless conduct, deadly weapon; criminal solicitation to falsifying physical evidence; falsifying physical evidence; conspiracy to commit witness tampering, and conspiracy to commit witness tampering with a firearm. She allegedly drove a car through Arms Park in Manchester while John Williams fired the shotgun. She also allegedly agreed with Tavares to go to Tavares’ home and urge J.C. say he fired the shotgun. Williams also is accused of throwing a shotgun shell into storm drain and demanding Tavares delete a phone text message from her.

John Williams Jr., 22, was indicted on charges of reckless conduct with a firearm; witness tampering; criminal solicitation to commit falsifying physical evidence; four counts of criminal threatening with a firearm; conspiracy to commit criminal threatening with a firearm, and three counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon. He allegedly was the one who fired the gun.

What is a Grand Jury indictment? According to the NH Law Library, an indictment is a criminal charge against a person by a Grand Jury. A Grand Jury considers evidence presented by the County Attorney or the Attorney General and decides whether there is sufficient evidence to formally charge a person with committing a crime. It is part of due process. Any accused individual is presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.

The grand jury issued 263 indictments for October. Among those indicted were:

Kyle Barka, 32, of 99 Bowers St., Nashua, four counts of maiming a police dog. On July 15, 2024 in Manchester, Barka is accused of hitting Manchester Police K-9 Grimm with a chair, pinning the dog to the floor and wrapping his arm around the dog’s neck and applying pressure.

According to police reports, earlier that day Barka was involved in a hit-and-run crash on I-93 South in Londonderry. New Hampshire State Police said he rear-ended a Volkswagen Tiguan. At the scene, Barka got out of his Acura ILX to exchange information with the other driver but then he allegedly hit the motorist. He then got back into his car and drove off.

Manchester police went to Barka’s then apartment at 306 Manchester St. about 8:30 a.m. that day where Barka had barricaded himself. SWAT was called in and, for several hours, negotiations with Barka took place. Around noon, during the interaction, Barka allegedly assaulted the K-9. He then attempted to leave the apartment through a first-floor window and was arrested, with the help of the K-9. Barka later was taken to the hospital for treatment of dog bites.

He was charged with second-degree assault in connection with the Londonderry incident.

James Barrett, 55, homeless, criminal threatening with a deadly weapon. On June 5, 2024 in Manchester, Barrett is accused of cornering J.M. while holding a knife.

Josean Brens Feliciano, 21, of Worcester, Mass., two counts of robbery; three counts of reckless conduct, deadly weapon; three counts of criminal threatening, and three counts of second-degree assault. On July 27, 2024 in Manchseter, Brens Feliciano is accused of firing a gun a total of eight times into the air; pointing the gun at A.R.G. and saying he would kill her if she called police; pointing a gun at S.S.P. on multiple occasions and demanding he give him his $1,100 cell phone and also two necklaces for $90. He also allegedly hit S.S.P. in the head with the gun.

Christina Marie Christiansen, 42, of 254 Clough Park Road, Weare, one count each of manufacturing, possessing and selling marijuana in excess of an ounce. Mark Christiansen, 57, of the same address, was indicted on charges of manufacturing and possessing marijuana. The date of the offenses is June 6, 2024.

Joseph Cruz, 29, of 106 West River Drive, second-degree assault, domestic violence. On July 20, 2023, Cruz is accused of enabling E.C., a child under the age of 13, to be exposed to fentanyl, resulting in E.C. overdosing on the drug.

Douglas Daniels, 22, of 97 North Village Road, Loudon, reckless conduct, deadly weapon. On May 20, 2024 in Manchester, Daniels is accused of riding a motorcycle at a high rate of speed on city streets.

Melissa DeForge, 35, of 168 Valley St., #2, two counts of falsifying physical evidence. Between Aug. 1, 2022 and Feb. 28, 2023, DeForge is accused of, knowing Matthew Venable had injured C.R., 13, and that an investigation would take place if C.R. was seen by medical providers, purposely did not take the child to the doctor.

Venable, 33, also of 168 Valley St., #2, was indicted on four counts of second-degree assault and witness tampering. Between Aug. 1, 2022 and Feb. 28, 2023, Venable is accused of injuring a 13-year-old when he grabbed and dragged him while striking him on the back and pulling him out from under a bed when the boy tried to escape further hits. He also is accused of injuring the child by hitting him with a belt and punching him in the stomach; hitting him in the head and upper body, and then kicking the boy when he fell to the floor, and hitting the boy, who had braces, in the face, causing bleeding from the mouth. The witness tampering charge accuses Venable of telling Ja.D. that Ja.D. “was going to be adopted but next week he was going to have the chance to talk to the judge and be able to tell him the right thing to make sure you can come home.”

Natausha Deroche, 30, of 631 Union St., Laconia, theft by unauthorized taking. On Jan. 5, 2024 in Manchester, Deroche is accused of taking items worth more than $1,500 from S.B.’s storage locker unit.

Bryan S. Dillon, 37, of 15 Washington Circle, Hillsborough, theft by unauthorized taking. Between Jan. 1, 2022 and May 3, 2023, Dillon is accused of taking more than $1,500 in funds belonging to the American Legion of Hillsborough.

Ryan Donaldson, 30, of 75 Ramsay St., criminal threatening with a firearm. On May 19, 2024, Donaldson is accused of displaying a firearm during an argument with E.D.

Branden French, 21, of 519 Greenfield Road, Peterborough, 10 counts of being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon; possession of psilocybin with intent to sell; possession of marijuana, and possession of marijuana with intent to sell. On Oct. 3, 2024 in Peterborough, French is accused of having 10 firearms in his possession having previously been convicted of criminal threatening in September 2022 Hillsborough County Superior Court Northern District. According to the indictments, French possessed an Anderson AR pistol; a Spikes Tactical AR15; a 9mm AR rifle; an American Tactical AR15; a Taurus GX4 9mm pistol; a Glock 43 9mm pistol; a Glock 48 9mm pistol; a Sig 320 9mm pistol; a Palmetto State AR15 rifle, and an Essential Arms J15F AR pistol.

Michael Gruette, 46, of 72 Ridge Road, Center Barnstead, reckless conduct, deadly weapon. On June 14, 2024 in Manchester, Gruette is accused of driving his motor vehicle at high rates of speed on various city streets.

Derek Heinig, 33, of 31 Gertrude, reckless conduct, domestic violence and reckless conduct, deadly weapon. On July 4, 2024, Heinig is accused of crashing his truck into a car occupied by S.L., an intimate or former intimate partner.

Christopher Hoggard, 38, of 705 Union St., Apt. 2B, criminal threatening, deadly weapon and felon in possession of a dangerous weapon. On March 30, 2024, Hoggard is accused of brandishing a knife during a dispute with T.F.

George Johnson, 32, of 281 N. State St., Concord, reckless conduct, deadly weapon. On Sept. 16, 2024 in Manchester, Johnson is accused of striking B.N. with his vehicle’s side mirror when Johnson reversed at a high rate of speed.

Brandon Jones, 19, of 276 Concord St., criminal threatening, deadly weapon and falsifying physical evidence. On July 9, 2024, Jones is accused of walking towards F.D. while armed with a machete then banging it against tables while staring at F.D. in a threatening manner. He also is accused of hiding the machete under a couch while telling police he threw it onto the side of a road.

Taeh Koehler, 26, of 35 Woodlawn Drive, Allenstown, two counts of theft by unauthorized taking. On May 17, 2024, Koehler is accused of stealing a silver 2016 Kia Forte and a black backpack containing a Dell computer.

Adrian Lamb, 19, of 200 Circle Road, 12A, criminal threatening – conduct with a firearm. On Feb. 14, 2024, Lamb is accused of sending a Snapchat message to D.O. stating he would shoot D.O. and pointed a black pistol with a red laser at the camera.

Lester Humberto Lopez de Leon, 28, of 104 Orange St., #2, conduct after an accident; first-degree assault with a deadly weapon; second-degree assault, and reckless conduct, deadly weapon. On June 4, 2024, Lopez de Leon is accused of leaving the scene of an accident that injured D.L. who was in a crosswalk when hit.

Brandon McCullough, 41, of 592 Pine St., first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault and criminal restraint. On July 28, 2024, McCullough is accused of restraining S.C.S. in his vehicle by holding her by the hair and repeatedly punching her in the face, causing bruising, bleeding and swelling.