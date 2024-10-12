October grand jury indictments from Hillsborough County Superior Court North

Hillsborough County Superior Court North

MANCHESTER, NH – A 22-year-old city man was indicted for attempted murder in a Goffstown shooting two years ago in which a man was shot in the abdomen.

Deandre Anglade, 22, of 20 Cheney Place, was indicted in the On Oct. 13, 2022 shooting of B.S. He already was under indictment on charges of attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, burglary and reckless conduct.

The shooting took place at 626 Mast Road in Goffstown. Anglade is accused of entering the residence/room of B.S., with the intent of killing him. B.S. suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Anglade, who is also known as “Fathead,” was previously indicted on another attempted murder charge in connection with a June 2019 shooting in Manchester when he was 16-years old. He was certified to stand trial as an adult in that case for allegedly shooting L.M. a total of six times – in the head, neck, left leg, shoulder and twice in the arm.

Anglade was arrested by U.S. Marshals in rural North Carolina last year.

