October grand jury indictments from Hillsborough County Superior Court North

MANCHESTER, NH – A 22-year-old city man was indicted for attempted murder in a Goffstown shooting two years ago in which a man was shot in the abdomen.
Deandre Anglade, 22, of 20 Cheney Place, was indicted in the On Oct. 13, 2022 shooting of B.S. He already was under indictment on charges of attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, burglary and reckless conduct.
The shooting took place at 626 Mast Road in Goffstown. Anglade is accused of entering the residence/room of B.S., with the intent of killing him. B.S. suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
Anglade, who is also known as “Fathead,” was previously indicted on another attempted murder charge in connection with a June 2019 shooting in Manchester when he was 16-years old. He was certified to stand trial as an adult in that case for allegedly shooting L.M. a total of six times – in the head, neck, left leg, shoulder and twice in the arm.
Anglade was arrested by U.S. Marshals in rural North Carolina last year.
What is a Grand Jury indictment? According to the NH Law Library, an indictment is a criminal charge against a person by a Grand Jury. A Grand Jury considers evidence presented by the County Attorney or the Attorney General and decides whether there is sufficient evidence to formally charge a person with committing a crime. It is part of due process. Any accused individual is presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.
The Hillsborough County Superior Court Northern District grand jury issued 206 indictments for September. Among those indicted were:
- Wilfredo Acosta Minier, 31, of 327 Amherst St., Apt. 2, reckless conduct and criminal threatening. On March 7, 2024, Acosta Minier is accused of pointing a gun at J.L. and firing a shot into the air.
- Jessica Ballam, 25, of 35 Ahern St., domestic violence, second-degree assault; second-degree assault, and domestic violence, simple assault. On Feb. 1, 2024, Ballam is accused of choking T.T., an intimate partner, and using a boxcutter to cut T.T. numerous times on the shoulder.
- John Barger, 48, of 20 Orange St., two counts of burglary and one charge of theft by unauthorized taking. On May 31, 2024, Barger is accused of being armed with a firearm and burglarizing the home of M.P.L. and taking more than $1,501 in cash belonging to E.B.
- Marissa K. Belair, 33, of 1010 Merrill St., aggravated driving while intoxicated and two counts of second-degree assault. On April 15, 2024, Belair is accused of operating a motor vehicle on South Willow Street while under the influence of intoxicating liquor when she collided with a motorcycle operated by O.R. and who had a passenger, K.M.T.
- Steven A. Bergeron, 36, homeless transient, receiving stolen property, three counts of illegal possession of a controlled drug and falsifying physical evidence. On June 15, 2024, Bergeron is accused of being in possession of a vehicle belonging to the Moore Center Services and, knowing an investigation was about to begin, he altered the vehicle to prevent its availability to law enforcement. He also is accused of possessing buprenorphine, lisdexamfetamine and methamphetamine.
- Todd Bernatchez, 30, homeless, armed career criminal; felon in possession of a deadly weapon, and theft by unauthorized taking. On Sept. 4, 2024, Bernatchez is accused of being in possession of a firearm while at the Elliot Hospital. He allegedly exercised unauthorized control over the gun, belonging to R.B. He was convicted of three prior felony drug offenses, resulting in the armed career criminal charge, according to the indictment.
- Mark Brochu, 55, of 850 Marlboro Road, Keene, armed career criminal. On Feb. 5, 2024 in Manchester, Brochu allegedly was in possession of a firearm, having been convicted of robbery, burglary and a drug offense in three separate instances.
- Francisco Cruz, 44, of 51 Pinehurst Ave., felonious use of a firearm; false personation, and illegal possession of a controlled drug, cocaine. On June 1, 2024, Cruz is accused of being in possession of a FN-509 9mm handgun and cocaine when he knocked on a hotel room door at the Comfort Inn and identified himself as a police officer.
- Freddy Delavega, 52, of Wareham, Mass., identity fraud and theft by deception. On March 23, 2023 in Amherst, Delavega is accused of posing as J.V. at Granite State Credit Union and obtaining $24,200.
- Kevin Derkacz, 56, of 131 Pembroke St., Pembroke, two counts of criminal threatening and one charge of reckless conduct. On July 1, 2024, Derkacz is accused of pointing a gun at a vehicle, occupied by three people, and pursuing their vehicle at a high rate of speed, placing others in danger.
- Alicia Drake, 38, of 10 Bell Ave., illegal possession of buprenorphine, receiving stolen property and falsifying physical evidence. On June 15, 2024, Bell is accused of being in possession of a vehicle belonging to Moore Services Center and altering it to prevent its availability in a police investigation.
- Stephen Earner, a/k/a Stephen J. Earner, a/k/a Steven Earner, 51, of 262 West Hancock St., four counts of sale of a controlled drug, subsequent offense, and one charge of possession of a controlled drug with intent to sell, subsequent offense. The indictments allege the offenses took place between January and March 2024 and involve methamphetamine and fentanyl.
- Eduardo Feliz, 40, of 513 Chestnut St., #3, criminal threatening. On April 18, 2024, Feliz is accused of displaying a firearm in an attempt to place D.B. in fear of imminent physical contact.
- Anthony Ferrante, 34, of 60 Harriman Hill Road, Raymond, reckless conduct. On May 25, 2024 in Manchester, Ferrante is accused of recklessly operating a motorcycle, in defiance of police commands, and driving up onto the sidewalk.
- Taylor Hogan, 29, of 36 Maidstone Drive, Merrimack, negligent homicide. On March 18, 2024 in Manchester, Hogan is accused of causing the death of Megan Mulone, 41, of Derry. Hogan allegedly was driving on Interstate 293 when she drove into the breakdown lane striking Mulone’s vehicle and causing her death.
- Sammy S. Khoury, 43, of 122 O’Malley St., reckless conduct. On June 19, 2024, Khoury is accused of accelerating his motor vehicle in reverse in the direction of Manchester Police officer Austin Biery’s cruiser.
- Jordian Koehler, 27, of 332 Wayne St., two counts of first-degree assault. On July 30, 2204, Koehler is accused of stabbing L.H., an intimate partner, in the abdomen and left thigh.
- Jenny Kuligowski, 48, of 199 Manchester St., theft by unauthorized taking. On May 22, 2024, Kuligowski is accused of stealing a 20 to 30-foot-long, light pole belonging to the City of Manchester.
- Sean Lavallee, 45, of 280 Conant St., felon in possession of a dangerous weapon; armed career criminal; two counts of falsifying physical evidence; criminal threatening, and reckless conduct. On July 9, 2024, Lavallee is accused of chasing S.T., an intimate partner, and, while holding a firearm, threatening “I am going to kill you.” He also is accused of shoving S.T. out of a moving vehicle. The falsifying charges alleged he hid a Glock firearm under the passenger front seat when a police investigation was underway. The armed career criminal charge accuses him of possessing a firearm having been convicted of three separate felony offenses.
- Christopher Luebkert, 44, of 324 Mammoth Road, three counts of reckless conduct. On June 18, 2024, Luebkert is accused of firing a gun three times in a populated area of the city.
- Ronald Marino, 18, of 457 Stark Lane, conspiracy to commit criminal mischief; hindering apprehension, and sale of a firearm to a convicted felon. On Feb. 19, 2024, Marino is accused of delivering a handgun to J.M., knowing he was a convicted felon. He also allegedly agreed to drive J.M. to the area of 39 Nashua St., knowing he was armed with a handgun and then, knowing J.M. had committed a first-degree assault with a firearm there, drove J.M. away from the scene.
- Yandel Martinez Nunez, 19, of 75 Beech Hill Drive, reckless conduct; felonious use of a firearm; attempted second-degree assault, and criminal mischief. On April 21, 2024, Martinez Nunez is accused of firing a gun in the direction of multiple people, missing them and striking a car owned by A.M.J.
- Edward McGovern, 50, of 199 Manchester St., felon in possession of a deadly weapon and criminal threatening. On July 19, 2024, McGovern is accused of having an axe and advancing on F.L. placing her in fear for her safety.
- Spencer Melhorn, 21, 14 Holt Lane, New Boston, falsifying physical evidence. On July 29, 2023 in Manchester, Melhorn is accused of acting in concert with Logan Parkhurst, who had been involved in a motor vehicle accident, by removing a fender that broke off from a vehicle Parkhurst had allegedly hit and then leaving the scene.
- Eusvaldo Ortiz, 64, of 170 Amherst St., driving after revocation and four counts of sale of a controlled drug, fentanyl. On Feb. 3, 2024, Ortiz is accused of driving a motor vehicle while his license was suspended and being involved in an accident that seriously injured an individual. The drug sales allegedly happened on four separate occasions in September 2024.
- Snaiderx Sanchez Perez, 26, of 426 Somerville St., #205, conduct after an accident. On May 19, 2024, Sanchez Perez is accused of leaving the scene of an accident that injured M.M. at Belmont and Valley streets.
- Edward H Silverio, 51, of 96 South Hall St., reckless conduct. On June 17, 2024, Silverio is accused of firing a gun in close proximity to others in a residential neighborhood.