Perkins-Kwoka named new Democratic Senate Leader

Rebecca Perkins-Kwoka on March 22, 2024. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

CONCORD, N.H. – Today, the New Hampshire Senate Democratic Caucus voted unanimously to elect Rebecca Perkins Kwoka (D-Portsmouth) as the next Senate Democratic Leader.



“Thank you to my colleagues for voting for me to serve as the next caucus leader. I am excited to collaborate with you in the coming months as we work together on our caucus priorities for the next legislative session,” said Senate Democratic Leader Rebecca Perkins Kwoka. “Our state is facing challenges that I know we can solve through finding common ground and inviting different perspectives. At this moment, we as Democrats are also prepared to serve as a wall against what is coming from Republicans at the state and federal level. We are prepared on day one with a unified voice focussed on our state’s toughest challenges. Our caucus will keep fighting for policies that increase affordable housing and childcare, lower energy costs, and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms we hold dear.



“At the same time, we know that gaining more voices in the Senate will allow us to better advocate for our communities and build a brighter future for our state. Over the next two years, our caucus will be focussed on new ways to engage with Granite Staters and to build an agenda that works for everyone. I look forward to working with all of my colleagues and I’m confident that we can make real progress together.”



Senator Perkins Kwoka will take over the Senate Democratic Caucus at a critical time ahead of the 2026 elections. Joining her in leadership will be Senator Cindy Rosenwald, who was elected Deputy Democratic Leader in today’s caucus.



“Congratulations to Senator Rebecca Perkins Kwoka on her election as the next leader of the Senate Democratic Caucus,” said NHDP Chair Ray Buckley. “Senator Perkins Kwoka has been an unwavering advocate for Granite Staters in the State Senate, leading on issues like affordable housing, energy, voting rights, workforce development and reproductive rights — and with her experience and dedication for the people of New Hampshire, I know she – along with Senator Rosenwald – will lead the Senate Democratic Caucus with passion and conviction.



“I also want to extend my deepest gratitude to Senator Donna Soucy for her years of service to the Senate Democratic Caucus and to New Hampshire. Senator Soucy has fought for Granite Staters for her entire career – advocating for increasing the minimum wage, supporting law enforcement and first responders, addressing the opioid crisis, and most recently being a key leader in passing bipartisan bail reform. Congratulations again to Senator Perkins Kwoka on her election, and thank you to Senator Soucy for your years of dedicated service.”