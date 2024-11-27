Playoff Recap: Handful of Queen City teams find success in fall postseason

Stacy Harrison photo/Stacy Harrison photography

MANCHESTER, NH – The Division-I high school football championship game this Saturday will mark the conclusion of the 2024 high school fall sports season, and while several Manchester teams found success throughout their postseason campaigns, none managed to advance past the semifinals. Here’s a recap of this year’s tournament action:

Football

Manchester Memorial

Stacy Harrison photo/Stacy Harrison photography

The Crusaders pieced together their best season in more than 20 years and managed to earn their first playoff win since 1973, but their notable run came to an end in the D-I quarterfinals against then undefeated Exeter.

“Memorial has gone from a good team to a really good football program,” said longtime Exeter head coach Bill Ball. “They’re running their offense. They’re committed to it. They’re not jumping around. And that’s why they’re playing in mid-November.”

The good news is Memorial has one more chance to end the 2024 campaign on a winning note when the Crusaders face Manchester West in the Queen City Turkey Bowl tomorrow (Thanksgiving) at 10 a.m. a Gill Stadium. Manchester Ink Link will have full coverage of the contest.

Manchester West

Stacy Harrison photo/Stacy Harrison photography

Similar to their cross-city counterparts, the Blue Knights hadn’t had a winning season since 2007, and like Memorial, they rode that success right into the postseason where they were felled by an undefeated juggernaut. In this case, it was Pelham, the two-time defending Division-II state champ, which defeated West, 35-0, in the opening round of the state tourney.

”When you’re facing really good teams, you have to take care of the ball, but I thought we made some really good plays tonight,” said West Head Coach Andrew Provencher. “They’re a very good team and their coach is on the best in the state. We just had to do a little bit more against them, early, to be effective.”

West now looks to cap its successful season with a win against Memorial in the Queen City Turkey Bowl tomorrow at 10 a.m. a Gill Stadium. Manchester Ink Link will have full coverage of the contest.

Trinity

Stacy Harrison photo/Stacy Harrison photography

A week after blasting West out of the playoffs, Pelham knocked Trinity – minus injured star running back Anthony DiGiantommaso – out of the playoffs as well, besting the Pioneers, 47-21.

”Not having Anthony DiGiantommaso this time around (against Pelham) definitely hurt. He brings so much, not just what he does on offense and defense but also, just a spirit he brings to the lockerroom,” said Trinity Head Coach Rob Cathcart. “But we had other guys step up tonight and they did a good job.”

The week prior, Trinity soundly dispatched Bow, 28-0, in the opening round of the D-II tournament.

Girls volleyball

Trinity

Cindy Lavigne photo/Lavigne’s Live Shots

As the Queen City’s lone postseason volleyball representative, the Pioneers earned a first-round bye after finishing third in the Division-III standings with a 14-2 regular season and proceeded to win their quarterfinals matchup, 3-2, against Belmont. A few days later, however, Trinity’s 12-match winning streak came to and end as it was bested in straight sets by defending state champ Concord Christian, the same team that eliminated the Pioneers a year prior.

”I’m just so proud of these players,” said first-year Trinity head coach Ashley Porter. “They worked so hard all season long to get us to the semifinals for the first time.”

Boys soccer

Manchester Central

Bill Gilman photo

The Manchester Central boys soccer team entered the playoffs on a 3-1-1 run that helped clinch the 11th seed in the Division-I tournament, but after entering halftime of its opening-round matchup at fifth-ranked Keene tied, 1-1, CHS allowed three unanswered goals in the second half to fall, 4-1, in a contest that left Central head coach Maid Ahmic frustrated with perceived inconsistent officiating.

”I’m so proud of our guys, they worked really hard,” said Ahmic. “I have no problem losing to a better team but that’s not what happened today.”

Trinity

Cindy Lavigne photo/Lavigne’s Live Shots

The 12th-ranked Pioneers upset fifth-seeded Winnisquam, 1-0, in the first round of the Division-III tournament but were bested, 4-0, to No. 4 St. Thomas Aquinas in the quarterfinals three days later.

Derryfield

The tenth-ranked Cougars (7-7) fell, 2-1, to seventh-seeded Stevens in the opening round of the D-III tournament.

Note: Manchester West would have been the No. 7 seed in the D-III tournament but was ineligible due to petitioning down a division this season.

Girls soccer

Trinity

Bill Gilman photo

Led by two goals from Amely Collado, eighth-ranked Trinity (9-4-3) defeated ninth-ranked Kearsarge, 2-1, to open the playoffs, however the Pioneers season came to an end three days later, falling 2-0, at top-ranked Gilford.

Derryfield

Like their nearby counterparts from Trinity, the No. 11 Cougars earned a first-round victory. In their case, it came in the form of a 4-2 upset over sixth-ranked Campbell High School of Litchfield.

Three days later, Derryfield fell, 1-0, in the quarterfinals at fourth-ranked St. Thomas Aquinas.

