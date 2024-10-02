PODCAST: ‘Let’s Talk About It’ kicks off with a chat about representation in local government

Press play to listen to Episode 1 of “Let’s Talk About It,” what we hope will be an insightful podcast series “where community conversations are the seeds of change.”

It’s National Hispanic Heritage Month, Sept. 15-Oct. 15. Guests: Jason Bonilla and Carlos Gonzalez of the Manchester Board of School Committee, and Alderman Christine Fajardo talk about the importance of representation in local government.

Got something you’d like to talk about with us on an upcoming episode? Fill out this Google form and we’ll be in touch.