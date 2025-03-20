Postseason recap: Despite relative success, Queen City hoops and hockey teams come up empty-handed

Cindy Lavigne photo/Lavigne’s Live Shots

MANCHESTER, NH – The New Hampshire winter high school sports season is now officially in the rearview mirror. Though there will be no new team banners raised in Manchester gymnasiums, this year’s postseason still featured plenty of individual and collective accomplishments.

Boys ice hockey

Derryfield School (co-op with Merrimack & Hollis-Brookline)

Bill Gilman photo

Of all the teams featuring Manchester-area athletes, it was the unlikely Derryfield co-op ice hockey team was the Queen City’s lone representative in a championship game this winter postseason.

Indeed, the following a 12-5-2 regular season, and 3-2 second-round overtime win over No. 4 Goffstown in the quarterfinals, the fifth-ranked Warhawks upset top-seed Spaulding, 5-1, in the Division-II semifinals to earn a spot in the title tilt.

”We wanted to get out there and play our game, that’s for sure,” said Warhawks’ Head Coach Dan Belliveau. “(Spaulding) also had a backup goalie in, it’s a tough situation, and we took advantage of it.”

Third-ranked St. Thomas Aquinas, however, proved too much in the finale at SNHU Arena in Manchester on Saturday, defeating the Warkawks, 4-2, to claim this year’s D-II crown.

“I feel like maybe it took us a little while to get our feet undnerves,” said Belliveau. “So, we got down, but then we came out and I thought we gave a good effort.”

Manchester Central/Memorial/West

Junior Cam Roberge made 26 saves against Pinkerton in the opening round of the D-I playoffs. Ryan O’Connor photo

Following an 8-8-2 regular season, the eighth-ranked Manchester co-op boys ice hockey team defeated No. 9 Pinkerton, 4-2, in the Division-I first round.

“Getting that third goal kind of changed everything,” said Manchester head coach Jeremey Baker of the Kings taking the lead early in the third period. “I kept telling the kids, you know, the next goal, chances are you’re going to come out of here with the win, and once they got that goal, you could see their energy level pop up.”

Three-days later, however, the Kings playoff run came to an end when they fell to top-ranked Concord, 8-0.

“We just don’t have the firepower to get into a shootout with a team like that. We can’t match up with their talent,” said Baker.

Girls ice hockey

Trinity (co-op with Bishop Brady & Bow)

Ryan O’Connor photo

The fourth-ranked Bishop Brady/Trinity/Bow co-op girls ice hockey team earned a first-round bye on the heels of a 13-5 regular season and then overcame a 1-0 second period deficit to earn a 2-1 victory over No. 5 Lebanon/Stevens/Kearsarge (11-7-1) in the quarterfinals of the D-I playoffs.

“They wanted it, and they have worked hard all year,” said Brinity head coach Dan Earley.

Brinity’s season came to an end in the semifinals, falling to top-ranked Oyster River/Portsmouth, 5-1, on March 11.

Girls Basketball

Derryfield School

Ryan O’Connor photo

The third-ranked Cougars (17-4) clawed their way into the Division-II semifinals, hosted at Pinkerton Academy, and despite a dogged effort – including taking a fourth-quarter lead – fell to eventual champ Milford, 37-29.

“They are an excellent, excellent man-to-man defense team, probably the best in the division,” said Milford head coach Mike Davidson. “You know you’re in for a dogfight defensively when you play them.”

Prior to that contest, Derryfield defeated No. 14 Plymouth, 46-18, in the opening round and then earned a 50-45 victory over No. 6 Merrimack Valley in the quarterfinals.

“They’re a really good team, and they’ve got some young kids,” said Davidson. “They’ll be back. I wouldn’t be surprised to see them in the final four again next year.”

Holy Family

Bill Gilman photo

The second-ranked Holy Family Academy girls basketball team reached the state semifinals in the Division-IV playoff tournament, but were upset by No. 3 Groveton, the eventual state champ, 51-29.

”In terms of effort, they were definitely giving their effort. But I think maybe some of our youth showed today,” said Holy Family Coach Joseph Williams, whose roster features just three seniors. “Our offense just wasn’t working. Our defense was working for a while, but then in that third quarter they got some quick transition points against us.”

Prior, the Griffins (19-2) defeated No. 15 Profile, 47-21, in the playoff opener on Feb. 25, and then defeated No. 7 Colebrook, 39-33, in the quarterfinals Feb. 28.

Central/West

Cindy Lavigne photo/Lavigne’s Live Shots

After earning a playoff spot, the 16th-ranked Central/West co-up girls basketball team faced top-ranked Bedford (19-0), the eventual state champs, in the first round and fell, 79-21.

Boys basketball

Manchester Memorial

Cindy Lavigne photo/Lavigne’s Live Shots

Following a 10-8 regular season, the Crusaders marched into the Division-I tournament as the No. 10 seed and proceeded to upset seventh-ranked Alvine with a dramatic buzzer-beater, 66-65, in the opening round.

”I’m elated. I’m so happy for these boys. They’ve come a long way in the last two or three years,” said Memorial Coach Danny Bryson. “This is huge for the program. It’s been a while since we’ve been here and I want to keep dancing.”

In the quarterfinals, Memorial nearly knocked off second-ranked Portsmouth, but was edged, 64-61, to end the playoff run.

Trinity

Image from regular-season game. Stacy Harrison photo/Stacy Harrison Photography

As the third-ranked team in the D-I tournament, the Pioneers (14-4) took care of business in the first round, defeating No. 14 Winnacunnet, 60-48.

In the quarterfinals, however, Trinity was upset by sixth-ranked Keene, the eventual state runner-up, 59-58.

Manchester West

Stacy Harrison photo/Stacy Harrison Photography

The Blue Knights charged into the postseason as the No. 8 seed, following a 12-6 regular season. There they hosted ninth-ranked Bow in the first round and fell to the visitors, 53-52, in overtime.

“Tough one,” said West head coach Rich Otis. “That said, we had a great year, the kids were unbelievable. You know, nobody had us at 12-6, the eighth seed, but it hurts right now.”

Holy Family

Coming off a 9-9 regular season, Holy Family, the No. 11 seed in the Division-IV tournament, upset sixth-ranked Portsmouth Christian (12-7), 67-61 in the first round, but fell to third-seed Littleton (17-3) in the quarterfinals, 49-41.

See a photo you like? Browse these and more for viewing and/or purchase from Lavigne’s Live Shots and Stacy Harrison Photography.