Remains found in Derry positively identified as Amanda Grazewski

Amanda Grazewski has been missing since 2020.

CONCORD, NH – The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has positively identified the human skeletal remains located in the area of the Hoodkroft Country Club golf course in Derry on March 20, 2025, as belonging to Amanda Grazewski. Ms. Grazewski went missing from the area of Birch Street in Derry on March 17, 2020.

The investigation by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and the Derry Police Department into the cause and manner of Ms. Grazewski’s death remains ongoing.

Aerial view of focus of investigation in Derry on March 19-20. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

“Our thoughts are with Amanda Grazewski’s family during this incredibly difficult time. We extend our deepest sympathy to them,” Attorney General John Formella said Tuesday. “I also want to express my gratitude to the dedicated law enforcement and forensic professionals involved in this case, as well as to the community members who have provided valuable tips throughout this investigation.”

Anyone with information related to Ms. Grazewski’s disappearance or death is encouraged to contact investigators with the Derry Police Department at (603) 432-6111.