Tip to police leads to human remains found on grounds of Derry golf course

DERRY, NH – Human skeletal remains have been found in an area near the Hoodkroft Country Club golf course in Derry. The announcement came late Thursday afternoon after many hours of intensive searching by local and state police.

Following up on a tip received by the Derry Police Department on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, officers were conducting a search of the area, during which skeletal remains were discovered, according to a news release issued by Attorney General John M. Formella.

An examination of the remains will now be completed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in consultation with forensic anthropologists. This is a process that can take months.

At this time, the age of the remains, the cause of death, the individual’s age, biological sex, and identity are unknown.

Investigators are expected to remain on scene for at least an additional day. Members of the public are reminded that the golf course is not yet open to the public.

No further details are anticipated until the examination results are known.

The discovery came less than 24 hours after Derry Police announced late Wednesday that it was conducting a sweep/search of an area near the Hoodkroft Country Club golf course due to a tip.

New Hampshire State Police Major Crimes Unit and the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department assisted Derry detective in the search, which continued all day Thursday.

According to Police Capt. Vern Thomas, no criminal activity has been reported by the Country Club and there is no threat to the general public.

When asked Thursday if a body had been discovered, following speculation on social media channels that the search was in some way related to a missing woman, Amanda Grazewski, Thomas declined to comment.

“Anything you’ve seen anywhere else is conjecture/misinformation,” Thomas said.

On March 17 Derry Police released a reminder to the public on the fifth anniversary of Grazewski’s disappearance from a Birch Street residence, that the case remains open.

We’ll bring you more information as it become available.