Ruais campaign reaches half-million in fundraising

Jay Ruais on April 14, 2025. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Tuesday, Jay Ruais announced that his campaign to earn re-election as Manchester’s mayor has now raised $500,000.

In April, Ruais’ campaign already hit $400,000 and last week he was endorsed by Manchester’s firefighter union.

Ruais released the following statement regarding the announcement.

“I am deeply humbled by the continued momentum and growth in our support since launching our reelect. This is proof that a positive effort, focused on delivering results, and bringing people together yields success for our community. On Day 1, our team got to work with a singular mission to make Manchester the ‘best mid-sized city in America.’ In our first 18 months, crime has fallen by 15%, overdoses have been reduced dramatically, hundreds of new affordable housing units are in the pipeline, our downtown is cleaner and more vibrant than ever, and the taxpayers have been put first with two consecutive budgets that have fallen further under the tax cap than any previous budget. This is a team effort with our residents, community partners, city, and the state making a difference here in our Queen City. We know there is more work to do, and I am seeking a second term to build upon these efforts. For those who want to keep Moving Manchester Forward, I humbly ask for your support on September 16th.”