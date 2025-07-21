Seven-Run Seventh Not Enough for Fisher Cats

MANCHESTER, NH – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats’ (7-13, 36-53) comeback effort comes up short to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (13-7, 58-29) at Delta Dental Stadium on Sunday afternoon, 12-9. Trailing 8-2, the Fisher Cats clawed back with seven runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, but Binghamton responded with four runs of their own in the top of the ninth to stave off the Cats on Sunday afternoon.

New Hampshire batted around the lineup and erupted for seven runs on four hits in the bottom of the seventh. Left fielder Dasan Brown and catcher Jacob Sharp reached to open the frame to set up first baseman Jackson Hornung’s single that made it 8-3. Second baseman Ryan McCarty and right fielder Je’Von Ward worked bases loaded walks, and shortstop Cade Doughty singled to cut the Ponies’ lead to 8-6. First baseman Alex DeJesus collected one more run on a groundout before Brown plated the game-tying and go-ahead runs on a double to left field to give New Hampshire a 9-8 lead.

Hornung, Brown and Doughty combined for six of New Hampshire’s nine hits and five runs driven in. Hornung closed out a 6-for-13 series with four runs driven in and a homer. Brown recorded his first three-RBI game for the Fisher Cats and his first since June 18, 2023, as a member of High-A Vancouver.

The Rumble Ponies came roaring back in the top of the ninth inning, tying the game on a single from catcher Kevin Parada. Schwartz then welcomed New Hampshire’s Thurman into the game with a three-run blast to right field to put Binghamton back in front, 12-9.

Today’s top takeaways:

DH Jackson Hornung records third multi-hit game in a row

records third multi-hit game in a row LF Dasan Brown notches new season-high with three runs driven in

notches new season-high with three runs driven in 1B Alex De Jesus collects team-leading third triple of the year

collects team-leading third triple of the year SS Cade Doughty drives in a run, goes 2-for-5

Toronto’s No. 9 prospect (MLB Pipeline) Khal Stephen made his Double-A debut for the Fisher Cats and went on to toss four innings, allowing four earned runs on five hits with one walk and two strikeouts. Right-handers Johnathan Lavallee and Nate Garkow pitched in the top of the fifth inning. Lavallee surrendered three runs on two hits in 2/3 of an inning before Garkow gave up a triple and recorded the final out of the frame. Making his second relief appearance of the season, Ryan Watson (L, 4-7) cruised through his first two innings before surrendering three runs in the top of the ninth inning. Watson finished after 3-2/3 innings, allowing three runs on five hits. Reliever Grayson Thurman was charged for one earned run on a homer from Binghamton left fielder JT Schwartz in 1/3 of an inning.

Right-hander Jack Wenninger got the start for the Rumble Ponies and went 4-2/3 innings, allowing one earned run on three hits with two walks and two strikeouts. After reliever TJ Shook pitched 1-1/3 scoreless innings, Felipe De La Cruz gave up five runs on two hits and three walks in the seventh inning. Carlos Guzman took over for De La Cruz and allowed two runs on a pair of hits in 2/3 innings of relief. Righty Cameron Foster (W, 4-1) took the win by firing two scoreless, one-hit innings of relief with three punchouts, securing Binghamton’s 12-9 victory.

New Hampshire brought the tying run to the plate with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning but could not convert, and Binghamton notched the series win, three games to two.

Binghamton scratched its first run across in the top of the second inning on a lead-off homer from third baseman Jacob Reimer and added two more runs on first baseman Nick Lorusso’s homer in the top of the fifth inning to take an early 5-0 advantage.

New Hampshire scratched a run across on Brown’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the second inning and a Binghamton throwing error in the third brought in center fielder Victor Arias to make it 5-2 after three innings.

Binghamton rallied for a three-run top of the fifth inning, highlighted by Parada’s two-run triple that gave the Ponies an 8-2 lead.