Somerset Sweeps Cats, Stroman Returns in Rehab

MANCHESTER, NH – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (29-36) were swept by the Somerset Patriots (31-34) in Wednesday’s doubleheader at Delta Dental Stadium, 5-3 in game one and 6-1 in game two. New Hampshire’s Juaron Watts-Brown and Trey Yesavage comprised a loaded pitching matchup that was headlined by Yankees rehabber, Marcus Stroman. Stroman, in his first game in Manchester since September 2013, struck out five of his first seven batters faced in 3-1/3 innings of work.

Game One Box Score | Game Two Box Score

In game one, New Hampshire starterJuaron Watts-Brown punched out eight batters and surrendered one earned run across 4-2/3 innings pitched. Fisher Cats reliever Alex Amalfi (L, 3-4) went 1-1/3 innings and allowed one earned run on two hits. All four outs that Amalfi recorded were strikeouts but the righty ultimately suffered the game one loss.

Stroman breezed through the first pass of New Hampshire’s lineup with three strikeouts. After retiring the first 10 batters he faced, Stroman allowed three straight base runners before being replaced with one out in the bottom of the fourth inning. In his return to Delta Dental Stadium, the Blue Jays 20th overall pick in 2012 allowed two earned runs on two hits, with one walk and four strikeouts in his second rehab start with the Patriots.

Somerset righty Bailey Dees(W, 2-4) followed Stroman by firing 2-2/3 scoreless innings pitched with three punchouts and one hit allowed.

The Fisher Cats recorded two errors in game one that allowed Somerset to plate two unearned runs on Watts-Brown. The first reached on throwing error on a pickoff to first base that allowed Patriots right fielder Cole Gabrielson to score to make it 1-0.

Fisher Cats third baseman Charles McAdoo smoked a double for New Hampshire’s first hit of the game before swiping third and advancing home on a throwing error by Somerset’s catcher Rafael Flores in the bottom of the fourth. McAdoo led the way offensively with a double and a triple in game one before delivering his third extra base hit of the day with a double in game two. With three hits on Wednesday night, McAdoo extended his hit streak to 12 games and has reached safely in 15 straight contests.

With runners on first and second, Stroman tossed a wild pitch that put both runners in scoring position to end his night. First baseman Peyton Williams chopped a grounder that allowed right fielder Jace Bohrofen to score from third and second baseman Ryan McCarty scored on a throwing error to put New Hampshire in front, 3-1.

The Patriots offense surged for five unanswered runs in the last three innings of game one. Somerset put runners on with a New Hampshire fielding error before Patriots second baseman Roc Riggio blasted a two-run shot to even the score, 3-3.

Somerset center fielder Brendan Jones knocked a run-scoring triple to give the Patriots a 4-3 lead in the top of the sixth. Designated hitter Spencer Jones poked a single to right field to plate Somerset’s fifth run in the top of the seventh.

New Hampshire did not respond offensively as Somerset’s bullpen dealt three scoreless innings to finalize the 5-3 win in game one.

New Hampshire’s Yesavage(L, 0-1)made his first start at Delta Dental Stadium in game two. The right-hander tossed two scoreless innings before surrendering four earned runs in the top of the third inning. With two outs in the top of the third, Somerset’s Dylan Jasso roped a bases-loaded double off Yesavage to move a 1-0 Patriots lead to 4-0. Yesavage finished with four earned runs on three hits with four strikeouts in 2-2/3 innings.

Patriots righty starter Trystan Vrieling three 3-2/3 innings and allowed one run on four hits, one walk and four strikeouts. Southpaw Ryan Anderson (W, 1-1) fell in line for the win with four scoreless outs in relief.

New Hampshire responded in the bottom of the fourth inning when third baseman McAdoo led off the frame with a double. Williams followed up with a single to plate McAdoo and cut into Somerset’s lead, 4-1. The Patriots added two more runs in the top of the seventh inning on Jones’ two-run blast to finalize the scoring at 6-1, his league-best 13th of the season.

The final series of the first half continues on Thursday, June 19 for New Hampshire with a 6:35 PM EDT start against Somerset’s Carlos Lagrange (1-1, 7.20 ERA). Fisher Cats RHP Grant Rogers (1-2, 4.32 ERA) is on the bump for his sixth start with New Hampshire this season.

The Fisher Cats celebrate the first 25 years of the new millennium with Quarter Century Night on Thursday, June 19, with a 6:35 PM EDT first pitch.