State officials expect $1.6 billion in NH tourism this winter

Crotched Mountain, one of New Hampshire’s many ski areas. Photo/Wikimedia Commons.

Concord,NH – The New Hampshire Division of Travel and Tourism (DTTD) is anticipating an estimated three million people will visit New Hampshire this winter, with spending by those visitors expected to reach a record $1.6 billion. DTTD unveiled its forecast for visitation and its winter marketing campaign, as part of Ski New Hampshire’s Ski 603 Winter Kickoff at McIntyre Ski Area in Manchester.

“New Hampshire’s winter season is an integral part of our tourism industry, driving jobs, and supporting businesses in every corner of the state,” said Taylor Caswell, commissioner of the NH Department of Business and Economic Affairs. “Whether here for an experience on the slopes or off, every winter visitor is helping support the region’s economy and build on New Hampshire’s reputation as a premiere vacation destination.”

Ski NH, the organization that works to promote New Hampshire as the top ski destination in the region, hosted the event.

“The timing of this event couldn’t be better, as 10 of New Hampshire’s alpine resorts have planned openings this week, adding to the four that are already open,” said Jessyca Keeler, President of Ski NH. “This drop in temperatures will provide resorts with a great opportunity to make snow, and the forecast for natural snow later this week is promising. Our resorts are ready to welcome skiers and riders regardless of the forecast, after making capital improvement investments in snowmaking over the past year. Newer, more efficient equipment has made a dramatic difference, improving snow production and snow quality, while at the same time increasing sustainability and reducing energy impact. It enables ski areas to open earlier and stay open even when Mother Nature isn’t producing as much snow as we’d like.”

New Hampshire’s winter marketing campaign platform will continue to evolve the feeling of Live Free, tapping into feelings associated with experiencing the state as a winter wonderland and encouraging travelers to experience the winter vibe, however they choose, without expectations. The creative features outdoor adventures for all levels and abilities, indoor adventures, and the beauty of New Hampshire’s natural landscapes. The campaign will fully launch in January in New England and Eastern Canada.

For winter travel inspiration, visit www.visitnh.gov. Stay connected with New Hampshire tourism on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube, and be sure to follow the #LiveFreeNH tag to see what other people are saying about New Hampshire.