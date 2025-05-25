The Soapbox: ‘This budget will only be beautiful for those already rolling in the dough’

O P I N I O N

THE SOAPBOX

Stand up. Speak up. It’s your turn.

Something is terribly wrong with the direction our elected officials are going.

President Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Budget” spells disaster for the working middle class and the poor. The people that most desperately need support in food (SNAP), affordable housing, reasonably priced healthcare, and more.

This budget will only be beautiful for those already rolling in the dough. The wealthy will get richer on the backs of the sinking middle class. It’s been duped the Caviar over Kids, Porsches over People, and Yachts over Youngsters budget.

It is cruel, heartless, and mean-spirited.

We will see our hard won advances in the protection of our water, air, food, plant & animal biodiversity, and health literally go down the drain. Dirty fossil fuel will be supported and green renewable energy initiatives will be cut off at the knees. Art and music classes, museums, educational institutions and more will be defunded. Our Public Lands will be sold off to mining and clear-cutting. This is our land!

Please speak up for all these vital programs that are being slashed. Tell your members of congress to vote NO on the Reconciliation Bill.

It’s easy to voice your opinion. Call the US Capitol Switchboard at 202-224-3121. You’ll be guided step by step to your Senators and Reps. You won’t even have to talk to a real person if you’re feeling hesitant!

Make the call. Don’t let this budget pass on our watch without even voicing your opposition.

Respectfully encouraging you to be engaged as an American citizen.

Judi Lindsey lives in Candia.

