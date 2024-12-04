The Weekender, Dec. 6-7: Midnight Merriment, Manchester Holiday Parade, Craft Fair, Holiday Lights + more…

MANCHESTER, NH – There will plenty of activities this weekend to get you in the holiday spirit!

December 6

Midnight Merriment, Concord NH – Midnight Merriment is back in downtown Concord this Friday night from 5 until midnight. Experience the wonder of Concord with shopping, lights, music, hot chocolate and more!

December 7

Boston Holiday Market, Boston MA – The Boston Holiday Market in the Seaport features 120+ vendors food, cocktail bars, decor, live music and more! The Holiday Market will be open every day from now until December 29th. Check here for more information, including hours.

Manchester Holiday Parade, Manchester NH – The Manchester Holiday Parade will be happening this Saturday at 4PM, right after the Santa Shuffle! Experience Elm Street with all its holiday magic, dancers, parade floats and music!

Port City Makerspace Winter Market, Portsmouth NH – The Port City Makerspace and their collaborative are hosting their first Winter Market from noon until 5PM. There will be a variety of handmade goods for purchase while you’re in the swing of your holiday shopping!

Craft Fair and Holiday Lights, Manchester NH – Brookside Church is hosting their annual craft fair starting at 10AM. This is a great opportunity to support local artisans right before the Holiday Parade. After the Parade, make your way back to Brookside for the annual Holiday Light Night with a variety of celebrations.

Festival of Tabletop Trees, Wreaths and Centerpieces, Nashua NH – Nashua Senior Activity Center will be hosting a Festival of Tabletop Trees, Wreaths and Centerpieces this Saturday starting at 8AM until 10:30AM. Take the time to enjoy the amazing creations from local individuals and organizations with attendees being able to vote for trees in a variety of categories. The amazing creations will all be raffled off, raffle tickets will be available for purchase with 10 tickets for $5.

Planning Ahead?

December 20: 5th Annual Winter Solstice Glowstick Hike, Epping NH

January 24-24: Winter Fest, Concord NH