Tourism Industry Leader Confirmed as NH State Tourism Director

Michelle Cruz. Promotional photo

Concord, N.H. – – Regional tourism industry leader Michelle Cruz was confirmed today as the New Hampshire Division of Travel and Tourism Development (DTTD) new State Tourism Director. The Executive Council unanimously confirmed Governor Sununu’s appointment of Cruz earlier today.

Under the New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs (BEA), as State Tourism Director, Cruz will provide strategic direction for the Department. The role is also responsible for guiding the development and implementation of the state’s domestic and international marketing and communication strategies, talent/workforce, and business recruitment platforms; oversight of the functions of the DTTD office; as well as working with industry leaders to advance and maximize the New Hampshire brand to a broad set of audiences.

“A thriving tourism industry is New Hampshire’s bread and butter,” said Governor Chris Sununu. “With an incredible variety of outdoor adventures, hundreds of artisans, and small businesses, and loads of historical sites, the Granite State offers something to everyone. A new adventure is always just around the corner, and with Michelle at the helm, New Hampshire’s Travel and Tourism industry will continue to grow!”

Cruz has served as Executive Director of the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce, since 2022. In that role she was responsible for overall operations of the Chamber, including all programs, marketing efforts, membership, and finances. Prior to that, she served as the Chamber’s Community Engagement Manager for 5 years and was instrumental in building relationships and collaborations within the Valley’s business community. Cruz’s background also includes a decade of experience at the Mount Washington Observatory, initially as Outreach Coordinator before advancing to Director of Education.

“Michelle is a well-known and well-respected member of New Hampshire’s tourism industry. Her knowledge, experience, and proven leadership of one of the most active Chambers in the state makes her exceptionally qualified for this position,” said Taylor Caswell, Commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs. “Her vision and leadership will undoubtedly contribute to the economic growth in the state’s tourism industry.”

“I am incredibly honored to serve New Hampshire in this role,” said Cruz. “Tourism is critically important to the state’s economy, and I look forward to engaging with partners and stakeholders as we continue to build awareness of all that New Hampshire has to offer to visitors and residents alike.”

Cruz officially begins as the new State Tourism Director December 2, 2024.