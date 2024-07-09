Watch party, anyone? NH District 1 GOP Congressional debate set for July 9

GOFFSTOWN, NH – If you’re interested in hearing what the NH Republican candidates running for U.S. Congress have to say, tonight’s a good night for you. There is a NH District 1 GOP Primary Debate happening at the NH Institute of Politics.

Winner of the GOP primary will face off with incumbent, Democrat Congressman Chris Pappas, for the general election.

Tuesday night’s event will be live-streamed via YouTube (the link above will go live at 6 p.m.)

Candidates expected to participate:

Russell Prescott

Bright Noveletsky Levasseur