Week in Sports (10/1-10/6): Memorial boys get first win, Knights back on their horse & more

MANCHESTER, NH – With an up-and-down month of September now in the rearview mirror, Manchester’s high school sports teams now look to focus on the road ahead as many accelerate forward toward the playoffs later this month. Here’s a glance at how Queen City squads faired over the last week:

Boys soccer

Manchester Memorial 1, Merrimack 0 (9/24/24)

Cindy Lavigne photo/Lavigne’s Live Shots

Manchester Memorial boys earned their first win of the season, edging a solid Merrimack team that entered Saturday’s contest with a 5-3-2 record.

The Crusaders winning goal was scored by Kolby Ducharme with the assist coming from Cole Ferriero. Yosif Hikmat had five saves on the day, while Aaiden Almeda, Philippe Karara and Zach Telge each had standout performances as well.

Additional results:

Manchester Central 0, Nashua South 1 (10/1/24)

Manchester Memorial 0, Windham 2 (10/1/24)

Derryfield 7, Inter-Lakes 0 (10/1/24)

Manchester West 1, Hopkinton 4 (10/1/24)

Manchester Central 0, Hanover 3 (10/3/24)

Holy Family 1, Portsmouth Christian 3 (10/4/24)

Manchester West 1, Kearsarge 1 (10/4/24)

The week ahead:

Holy Family home vs Mount Royal, Today, 4 p.m.

Manchester West home vs. Sanborn, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Holy Family away at Newmarket, Wednesday, 4 p.m.

Derryfield home vs. White Mountains, Friday, 4 p.m.

Holy Family away at Monadnock, Friday, 4 p.m.

Girls soccer

Cindy Lavigne photo/Lavigne’s Live Shots

Results:

Manchester Central-West 0, Nashua South 1 (10/1/24)

Manchester Memorial away at Windham, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

Manchester Memorial away at Merrimack, Wednesday, 4 p.m.

Manchester Central-West away at Hanover, Friday, 4 p.m.

Derryfield away at Inter-Lakes, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

The week ahead:

Trinity home vs. Mascoma Valley, Monday, 4 p.m.

Football

Manchester West 47, Milford 0

A week after suffering its first loss of the season, the Manchester High School West boys football team was able to get back on track this past weekend, defeating visiting Milford, 47-0 to improve to 4-1 on the season.

Gio Doria passed for 94 yards and two touchdowns on an efficient 8-for-9 day, while Logan Paradis, KeShawn Foster, Myles Whitier, Elias Abreu, Jerome Henert, Terrance Bovil and Edwin Cruz each found the end zone.

Foster accounted for 106 yards of offense with 84 yards rushing on three carries and two catches for 22 yards. He also blocked a field goal and contributed six tackles as the standout performer Saturday.

Additional results:

Manchester Memorial away at Goffstown, Friday, 7 p.m.

Manchester Central home vs. Nashua South, Saturday, 1 p.m.

Trinity home vs. Merrimack Valley, Saturday, 1 p.m.

The week ahead:

Girls volleyball

Results:

Trinity away at Franklin, Wednesday, 5:45 p.m.

Manchester Memorial home vs. Gilford, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Manchester West away at Pelham, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Manchester Memorial home vs. Souhegan, Friday, 6 p.m.

Manchester West away at Winnisquam, Saturday, 5 p.m.

The week ahead:

Trinity away at Sunapee, Monday, 6:15 p.m.

Manchester Central home vs. Prospect Mountain, Monday, 5:30 p.m.

Manchester Memorial at Manchester West, Monday, 6 p.m.

Field hockey

Results:

Derryfield home vs. Oyster River, Wednesday, 4:30 p.m.

Derryfield home vs. Pelham, Friday, 6 p.m.

Manchester Memorial-Central home vs. Nashua South, Friday, 7:15 p.m.

Manchester Memorial-Central away at Bishop Guertin, Saturday, noon

The week ahead: