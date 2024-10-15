Week in Sports (10/7-10/13): Crusaders record blemished, a big announcement on the West side & more

MANCHESTER, NH – Now more than halfway through the regular season, the standings across all New Hampshire fall sports are starting to take shape, and several Queen City teams find themselves among those competing for playoff positioning, while others are in a rebuilding phase. Check out some results from last week here:

Boys soccer

Manchester Memorial 1, Merrimack 0 (9/24/24)

The Manchester Memorial boys soccer team earned its first win of the season, edging a solid Merrimack squad that entered Saturday’s contest with a 5-3-2 record.

The Crusaders winning goal was scored by Kolby Ducharme with the assist coming from Cole Ferriero. Yosif Hikmat had five saves on the day, while Aaiden Almeda, Philippe Karara and Zach Telge each had standout performances as well.

Additional results:

Manchester Central 0, Nashua South 1 (10/1/24)

Manchester Memorial 0, Windham 2 (10/1/24)

Derryfield 7, Inter-Lakes 0 (10/1/24)

Manchester West 1, Hopkinton 4 (10/1/24)

Trinity 1, Newfound 1(10/2/24)

Manchester Central 0, Hanover 3 (10/3/24)

Holy Family 1, Portsmouth Christian 3 (10/4/24)

Manchester West 1, Kearsarge 1 (10/4/24)

The week ahead:

Holy Family home vs Mount Royal, Today, 4 p.m.

Manchester West home vs. Sanborn, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Holy Family away at Newmarket, Wednesday, 4 p.m.

Derryfield home vs. White Mountains, Friday, 4 p.m.

Holy Family away at Monadnock, Friday, 4 p.m.

Girls soccer

Results:

Manchester Central-West 0, Nashua South 1 (10/1/24)

Derryfield 5, Inter-Lakes 0 (10/1/24)

Manchester Memorial away at Windham, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

Manchester Memorial away at Merrimack, Wednesday, 4 p.m.

Manchester Central-West 1, Hanover 4 (10/4/24)

The week ahead:

Trinity home vs. Mascoma Valley, Today, 4 p.m.

Manchester Memorial home vs. Londonderry, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Manchester Central-West home vs. Winnacunnet, Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.

Manchester Central-West away at Alvirne, Thursday, 5:30 p.m.

Trinity home vs. Hillsboro-Deering, Thursday, 5 p.m.

Manchester Memorial away at Spaulding, Thursday, 4 p.m.

Derryfield away at White Mountains, Friday, 4 p.m.

Football

Manchester West 22, Pelham 49

Two days after announcing that the Manchester West High School football program was the recipient of a $25,000 grant from T-Mobile and finalist for the company’s Friday Night 5G Lights $2 million grand prize, the varsity team suffered its second setback of the season, falling at home to the defending Division II champs.

The Blue Knights were held to 209 yards of total offense but were able to put 22 points on the board thanks to two touchdown passes from Gio Doria, who threw for 105 yards on an 11-for-20 afternoon while being intercepted once.

Myles Whiter hauled in four catches for 58 yards and a touchdown, while Rayvon Nelson had three catches for 15 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for 61 yards on three carries.

Nelson also let the defense with 11 tackles, and Logan Paradis had eight tackles, including two for a loss, and Terrance Bovill also contributed 8 tackles in the contest.

Manchester Memorial 12, Concord 21

Additional results:

Manchester Memorial away at Goffstown, Friday, 7 p.m.

Manchester Central 15, Nashua South 41 (10/5/24)

Trinity 44, Merrimack Valley 18 (10/5/24)

The week ahead:

Manchester Memorial away at Concord, Thursday, 7 p.m. (Check back Friday morning for coverage of this game)

Trinity away at St. Thomas Aquinas, Friday, 7 p.m.

Manchester Central home vs. Londonderry, Saturday, 1 p.m.

Manchester West home vs. Pelham, Saturday, 2 p.m.

Girls volleyball

Results:

Manchester West 0, Gilford 3 (10/2/24)

Manchester Memorial 0, Souhegan 3 (10/4/24)

Manchester Central 0, Prospect Mountain 3 (10/7/24)

Manchester West 3, Manchester Memorial 1 (10/7/24)

The week ahead:

Manchester Memorial away at Coe-Brown Northwood, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Manchester West away at Laconia, Wednesday, 5:45 p.m.

Manchester Central away at Campbell, Friday, 6 p.m

Manchester Memorial home vs. Plymouth, Friday,6 p.m.

Field hockey

Results:

Derryfield 0, Oyster River 3 (10/2/2024)

Derryfield 0, Pelham 0 (10/4/24)

Manchester Memorial-Central 2, Nashua South 4 (10/4/2024)

Manchester Memorial-Central 0, Bishop Guertin 6 (10/5/24)

Manchester Memorial-Central 2, Merrimack 4 (10/7/24)

The week ahead: