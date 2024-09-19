Weekly Entertainment Report Sept. 19-22: Lively arts, music, shows in Southern NH

As always this week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)
Featured LIVE MUSIC
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 19th
- Chris Lester / Copper Door (Salem) / 5pm
- Eddie Sands / Copper Door (Bedford) / 5pm
- Dani Sven / Cheers (Concord) / 5pm
- Stephen DeCuire / T-Bones (Concord) / 5pm
- Patrick Synan / T-Bones (Hudson) / 5pm
- Doug Thompson / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 5:30pm
- Alex Cohen / Lithermans Brewing Company (Concord) / 5:30pm
- Dave Clark & Buddy / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm
- Casey Roop / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm
- Jack Plante / Pressed Café (Bedford) / 6pm
- Pat Foley / Pressed Café (Salem) / 6pm
- Joanie Cicatelli / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm
- Tim Kierstead / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm
- Tim Theriault / Telly’s (Epping) / 7pm
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20th
- Chris Cavanaugh / Firefly (Manchester / 4pm
- Tom Boisse / Pizza Man (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Chuck Alaimo Duo / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm
- Jeff Mrozek / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm
- Sam Hammerman / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm
- Garrett Smith / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm
- Kat Ivy / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm
- Paul Lussier / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm
- Ian Archibold / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm
- Temple Mountain / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm
- Casey Roop / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm
- Amanda Dane Band / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm
- Ralph Allen / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm
- Eric Grant Band / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 21st
- Peter Pappas / Firefly (Manchester) / 12pm
- Ramez Gurung / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm
- Ben Harris / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 5pm
- Jessica Olson / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Jenni Lynn Band / Pizza Man (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Danny McCarthy / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm
- Paul Gormley / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm
- Dave Zangri / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm
- Phil Jacques / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm
- Rob & Jody / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm
- Sugarbush / Casey Magee’s Irish Pub & Music Hall (Nashua) / 8pm
- Party @ The Galactic Cantina / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 8pm
- Samantha Rae / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm
- Outside Help / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm
- Anjo Roy Band / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 9:30pm
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 22nd
- John Chouinard / Firefly (Manchester) / 11am
- Lilly Innella / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am
- Rob Dumais / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am
- Casey Roop / Stella Blu (Nashua) / 3pm
- Tim Kierstead / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 4pm
- J-Lo / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 5pm
- Redemption Band / Telly’s (Epping) / 5pm
Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last minute changes or to see if there are ticket or admission requirements. Thank you to Notso Costley Productions and the NH Music Collective for your support and listings of LOCAL LIVE MUSIC.
FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Click on DIRECT/x link for the official link to purchase tickets for each event.
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 19th
KINGS X / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x
King’s X combines progressive rock and soul with vocal arrangements influenced by gospel, blues and British Invasion groups. They were ranked #83 on VH1’s 100 Greatest Artists of Hard Rock and released over a dozen albums featuring the radio hits “Over My Head,” “It’s Love,” “Black Flag” and “Dogman”. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100
BEING PETTY / LaBelle Winery (Amherst) / 8pm – DIRECT/x
Prepare to be awestruck by the flawless recreation of their look (accurate wardrobe, wigs and accessories), sound (authentic guitars, amps and drums) and feel of the original Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers band. Being Petty covers all phases of Tom Petty’s incredible musical legacy, including hit songs from the 1970’s through the 2010’s, plus some surprise “deep cuts” for the true fans! www.labellewinery.com or (603)672-9898
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20th
PARIS! CITY OF LIGHTS / Majestic Theatre (Manchester) / September 20 & 21 – DIRECT/x
Join the Majestic Theatre for their 19th Annual Auction & Performance Fundraiser! Performances by Majestic’s Adult, Teen, & Youth Actors, Ted Herbert Music School Faculty & Students, and Special Guests; there will be a different set of performers each night! Silent Auction featuring tickets and passes to art and cultural venues, electronics, gift baskets, restaurant gift certificates, artwork and more. Special theme raffles, and refreshments each evening. There’s something for everyone! www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469
SCENES: A BILLY JOEL EXPERIENCE / LaBelle Winery (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x
Scenes: A Billy Joel Experience! celebrates and recreates the music of Billy Joel to the highest and most authentic standard. From the specific piano sounds and riffs that Billy uses himself, to the classic Ray Ban sunglasses Billy always wears, this authentic tribute show is not to be missed! www.labellewinery.com or (603)672-9898
DUELING PIANOS LIVE! / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x
What are dueling pianos? Dueling piano shows are request-oriented, interactive sing-a-long shows wherein two piano players sit across from each other and trade songs. For this show you can request as many love songs as you want. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588
GIMME GIMME DISCO / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 8pm – DIRECT/x
A DJ based dance party playing all your favorite ABBA hits, plus plenty of other disco hits from the 70s & 80’s like The Bee Gees, Donna Summer, & Cher (DISCO ATTIRE ENCOURAGED). So honey honey, take-a-chance and you’ll be dancing all night long. Grab tickets, bring your friends, and have the best night of your life! 18+ EVENT www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or (800)657-8774
LIFE SUCKS! (a play by Aaron Posner) / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / through September 22nd – DIRECT/x
Presented by Theatre KAPOW. A group of old friends, ex-lovers, estranged in-laws, and lifelong enemies gather to grapple with life’s thorniest questions—and each other. What could possibly go wrong? Incurably lustful and lonely, hapless and hopeful, these seven souls collide and stumble their way towards a new understanding that LIFE SUCKS! Or does it? And how do we get through it? www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111
TUPELO NIGHT OF COMEDY / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x
Featuring Robbie Printz, Chris D, and Zach Valencia. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100
SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE IN CONCERT / Capitol Center (Concord) / 7pm – DIRECT/x
The upcoming spectacle will feature the movie showcased on a colossal HD screen, complemented by a diverse ensemble of musicians and instrumentalists performing the film’s iconic score and soundtrack live. This extraordinary lineup includes a full orchestra, a skilled scratch DJ on turntables, as well as percussion and electronic instrumentalists. www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111
OLIVER! / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / through September 29 – DIRECT/x
The streets of Victorian England come to life as Oliver, a malnourished orphan in a workhouse, becomes the neglected apprentice of an undertaker. Oliver escapes to London and finds acceptance amongst a group of petty thieves and pickpockets led by the elderly Fagin. When Oliver is captured for a theft that he did not commit, the benevolent victim, Mr. Brownlow, takes him in. Fearing the safety of his hideout, Fagin employs the sinister Bill Sikes and the sympathetic Nancy to kidnap him back, threatening Oliver’s chances of discovering the true love of a family. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 21st
THE SIXTIES SHOW / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 8pm – DIRECT/x
This popular LIVE theater show is a cross generational crowd pleaser and has been selling out every theater and performing arts center where the show plays. The band is widely celebrated and known for re-creating spot on, note-for-note re-creations of the hits, B-sides and deep album cuts from the greatest songs of the 1960’s.In addition to the concert experience, the show is a large scale and ambitious stage production, powerfully dramatized by a combination of time travel special effects, narration, 60s archival audio and newsreel footage, and a light show. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or (800)657-8774
JOHN CAFFERTY and THE BEAVER BROWN BAND / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x
The legendary “East Coast Rock’n’Roll” group John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band began their career in 1972 and achieved mainstream success in the 1980s with the “Eddie & The Cruisers – Motion Picture Soundtrack”. The hit single “On the Dark Side” held the “Number-One” position on the Billboard Rock charts and the MTV video charts for “five” consecutive weeks. The album sold over 3 million copies and was certified triple Platinum. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100
NURSE JOHN: THE SHORT STAFFED TOUR / Capitol Center (Concord) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x
John Dela Cruz’s (a.k.a Nurse John’s) comedy is like talking to your work bestie; you trauma dump, cry, scream, and laugh together through all the high and the lows of working in the service industry. It’s the feeling of relatability and instant relief that you are not crazy from experiencing all the roller coaster of emotions working short staffed while being underpaid, undervalued, and underappreciated. His relatable humor helped him garner over 12 million besties & followers across the globe and growing each day in all his social media platforms. www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111.
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 22nd
X / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 7pm – DIRECT/x
Formed in 1977, X quickly established themselves as one of the best bands in the first wave of LA’s flourishing punk scene; becoming legendary leaders of a punk generation. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100
Be sure to visit The WEEKENDER for more featured events out and about town this weekend!