Weekly Entertainment Report Sept. 19-22: Lively arts, music, shows in Southern NH

this week's round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester

Featured LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 19th

Joanie Cicatelli performs Sept. 19 at Fratello’s.

Chris Lester / Copper Door (Salem) / 5pm

Eddie Sands / Copper Door (Bedford) / 5pm

Dani Sven / Cheers (Concord) / 5pm

Stephen DeCuire / T-Bones (Concord) / 5pm

Patrick Synan / T-Bones (Hudson) / 5pm

Doug Thompson / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 5:30pm

Alex Cohen / Lithermans Brewing Company (Concord) / 5:30pm

Dave Clark & Buddy / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Casey Roop / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm

Jack Plante / Pressed Café (Bedford) / 6pm

Pat Foley / Pressed Café (Salem) / 6pm

Joanie Cicatelli / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Tim Kierstead / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Tim Theriault / Telly’s (Epping) / 7pm

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20th

Ian Archibold plays San Francisco Kitchen Sept. 20.

Chris Cavanaugh / Firefly (Manchester / 4pm

Tom Boisse / Pizza Man (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Chuck Alaimo Duo / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Jeff Mrozek / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Sam Hammerman / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Garrett Smith / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Kat Ivy / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Paul Lussier / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Ian Archibold / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm

Temple Mountain / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm

Casey Roop / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm

Amanda Dane Band / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Ralph Allen / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm

Eric Grant Band / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 21st

Let Ramez Gurung entertain you Sept. 21 at Great North Aleworks.

Peter Pappas / Firefly (Manchester) / 12pm

Ramez Gurung / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

Ben Harris / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 5pm

Jessica Olson / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Jenni Lynn Band / Pizza Man (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Danny McCarthy / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Paul Gormley / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Dave Zangri / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Phil Jacques / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm

Rob & Jody / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Sugarbush / Casey Magee’s Irish Pub & Music Hall (Nashua) / 8pm

Party @ The Galactic Cantina / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 8pm

Samantha Rae / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Outside Help / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

Anjo Roy Band / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 9:30pm

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 22nd

Lilly Innella will string you along in style Sunday at Copper Door.

John Chouinard / Firefly (Manchester) / 11am

Lilly Innella / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Rob Dumais / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Casey Roop / Stella Blu (Nashua) / 3pm

Tim Kierstead / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 4pm

J-Lo / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 5pm

Redemption Band / Telly’s (Epping) / 5pm

Always be sure to check a venue's website or social media for last minute changes or to see if there are ticket or admission requirements.

FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 19th

KINGS X / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

King’s X combines progressive rock and soul with vocal arrangements influenced by gospel, blues and British Invasion groups. They were ranked #83 on VH1’s 100 Greatest Artists of Hard Rock and released over a dozen albums featuring the radio hits “Over My Head,” “It’s Love,” “Black Flag” and “Dogman”. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

BEING PETTY / LaBelle Winery (Amherst) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Prepare to be awestruck by the flawless recreation of their look (accurate wardrobe, wigs and accessories), sound (authentic guitars, amps and drums) and feel of the original Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers band. Being Petty covers all phases of Tom Petty’s incredible musical legacy, including hit songs from the 1970’s through the 2010’s, plus some surprise “deep cuts” for the true fans! www.labellewinery.com or (603)672-9898

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20th

PARIS! CITY OF LIGHTS / Majestic Theatre (Manchester) / September 20 & 21 – DIRECT/x

Join the Majestic Theatre for their 19th Annual Auction & Performance Fundraiser! Performances by Majestic’s Adult, Teen, & Youth Actors, Ted Herbert Music School Faculty & Students, and Special Guests; there will be a different set of performers each night! Silent Auction featuring tickets and passes to art and cultural venues, electronics, gift baskets, restaurant gift certificates, artwork and more. Special theme raffles, and refreshments each evening. There’s something for everyone! www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469

SCENES: A BILLY JOEL EXPERIENCE / LaBelle Winery (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Scenes: A Billy Joel Experience! celebrates and recreates the music of Billy Joel to the highest and most authentic standard. From the specific piano sounds and riffs that Billy uses himself, to the classic Ray Ban sunglasses Billy always wears, this authentic tribute show is not to be missed! www.labellewinery.com or (603)672-9898

DUELING PIANOS LIVE! / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

What are dueling pianos? Dueling piano shows are request-oriented, interactive sing-a-long shows wherein two piano players sit across from each other and trade songs. For this show you can request as many love songs as you want. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

GIMME GIMME DISCO / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

A DJ based dance party playing all your favorite ABBA hits, plus plenty of other disco hits from the 70s & 80’s like The Bee Gees, Donna Summer, & Cher (DISCO ATTIRE ENCOURAGED). So honey honey, take-a-chance and you’ll be dancing all night long. Grab tickets, bring your friends, and have the best night of your life! 18+ EVENT www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or (800)657-8774

LIFE SUCKS! (a play by Aaron Posner) / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / through September 22nd – DIRECT/x

Presented by Theatre KAPOW. A group of old friends, ex-lovers, estranged in-laws, and lifelong enemies gather to grapple with life’s thorniest questions—and each other. What could possibly go wrong? Incurably lustful and lonely, hapless and hopeful, these seven souls collide and stumble their way towards a new understanding that LIFE SUCKS! Or does it? And how do we get through it? www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111

TUPELO NIGHT OF COMEDY / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Featuring Robbie Printz, Chris D, and Zach Valencia. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE IN CONCERT / Capitol Center (Concord) / 7pm – DIRECT/x

The upcoming spectacle will feature the movie showcased on a colossal HD screen, complemented by a diverse ensemble of musicians and instrumentalists performing the film’s iconic score and soundtrack live. This extraordinary lineup includes a full orchestra, a skilled scratch DJ on turntables, as well as percussion and electronic instrumentalists. www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111

OLIVER! / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / through September 29 – DIRECT/x

The streets of Victorian England come to life as Oliver, a malnourished orphan in a workhouse, becomes the neglected apprentice of an undertaker. Oliver escapes to London and finds acceptance amongst a group of petty thieves and pickpockets led by the elderly Fagin. When Oliver is captured for a theft that he did not commit, the benevolent victim, Mr. Brownlow, takes him in. Fearing the safety of his hideout, Fagin employs the sinister Bill Sikes and the sympathetic Nancy to kidnap him back, threatening Oliver’s chances of discovering the true love of a family. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 21st

THE SIXTIES SHOW / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

This popular LIVE theater show is a cross generational crowd pleaser and has been selling out every theater and performing arts center where the show plays. The band is widely celebrated and known for re-creating spot on, note-for-note re-creations of the hits, B-sides and deep album cuts from the greatest songs of the 1960’s.In addition to the concert experience, the show is a large scale and ambitious stage production, powerfully dramatized by a combination of time travel special effects, narration, 60s archival audio and newsreel footage, and a light show. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or (800)657-8774

JOHN CAFFERTY and THE BEAVER BROWN BAND / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

The legendary “East Coast Rock’n’Roll” group John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band began their career in 1972 and achieved mainstream success in the 1980s with the “Eddie & The Cruisers – Motion Picture Soundtrack”. The hit single “On the Dark Side” held the “Number-One” position on the Billboard Rock charts and the MTV video charts for “five” consecutive weeks. The album sold over 3 million copies and was certified triple Platinum. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

NURSE JOHN: THE SHORT STAFFED TOUR / Capitol Center (Concord) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

John Dela Cruz’s (a.k.a Nurse John’s) comedy is like talking to your work bestie; you trauma dump, cry, scream, and laugh together through all the high and the lows of working in the service industry. It’s the feeling of relatability and instant relief that you are not crazy from experiencing all the roller coaster of emotions working short staffed while being underpaid, undervalued, and underappreciated. His relatable humor helped him garner over 12 million besties & followers across the globe and growing each day in all his social media platforms. www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 22nd

X / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 7pm – DIRECT/x

Formed in 1977, X quickly established themselves as one of the best bands in the first wave of LA’s flourishing punk scene; becoming legendary leaders of a punk generation. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

