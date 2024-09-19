The Weekender, Sept. 19 – 22: Citywide Arts Festival, Granite State Comicon, Brewfest + more

MANCHESTER, NH – Summer came and went in a flash, check out the mix below to welcome Fall.

Multi-Day Events

September 16 – 21

Citywide Arts Festival, Manchester NH – The Palace Theatre, among other community partners, has once again organized the Citywide Arts Festival. This weeklong event will celebrate the arts in our community and culminate with a street fair on Saturday. Check here for more info!

September 21 – 22

Granite State Comicon, Manchester NH – Granite State Comicon is back this weekend! The event will be split between SNHU Arena and DoubleTree by Hilton Manchester Downtown so make sure to check out the schedule of events to see what you’ll get up to this year at Comicon!

September 21

Black Heritage Trial Historic Marker Commemoration, Manchester NH – The Black Heritage Trail will be unveiling their first historic marker in Manchester this Saturday at 10AM at the Millyard Museum. This ceremony will be followed by refreshments. Check here for more information.

Manchester Brewfest, Manchester NH – The Manchester Brewfest is back for it’s 10th year in Arms Park! This brew fest will go to benefit the Friends of the Manchester Animal Shelter, tickets are still available so make sure to purchase yours today!

CelebratED, Manchester, NH – Manchester’s fourth annual festival celebrating public schools and community, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Veteran’s Memorial Park in Manchester, NH.

Wheels & Wings, 2024, Nashua NH – Nashua Parks and Rec is hosting a free touch-a-truck event! This event will include Fire Trucks, Police vehicles, planes, helicopters and more. Check here for more info.

Spyglass Oktoberfest, Nashua NH – Spyglass Brewing is holding their Oktoberfest all day this coming Saturday! There will be beer, pretzels, brats, fun and more!

Party at the Galactic Cantina, Official Comicon Afterparty, Manchester, NH – Shaskeen Pub, 8 p.m. Come as your favorite Star Wars character, wear your favorite Star Wars gear, or just space out in whatever galactic outfit you want! There will be: Cosplayers,Elaborate Props and DecorDJ R-3X (by Big Dumb Robots Con) Music (DJ Chris Drake).

September 22

QC Bike’s Tour Manchester 2024, Manchester NH – Annual Tour of Manchester with 8, 25, and 30 mile options. Full, fun lunch at the end! Snacks and water at the 6 Rest Stops. Ride Marshals ride along and support the ride. Tons of fun!

Nashua Farmers Market, Nashua NH – Every Sunday through Oct. 20, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. in the Nashua Library Parking lot, 6 Hartshorn Avenue, rain or shine. Fresh produce, baked goods and plenty of cool and useful stuff! Shop Local!



Planning Ahead?

Sept. 28: HOPE Recovery Festival, Manchester NH

October 2: Legends, Ghosts & Graves Tour, Portsmouth NH

October 12: NH PoutineFest 2024, Merrimack NH

October 13: Chocolate Expo, Manchester NH