West High teacher arranged sex meet with 12-year-old while at work, feds say

U.S. District Court, Concord, NH. File Photo

CONCORD, NH – Stacey Lancaster was arranging a sexual encounter with a 12-year-old girl at a Manchester hotel while working at Manchester West High School where he is a teacher, according to court documents.

Lancaster, 46, of Hudson, was ordered held on home confinement after a hearing Monday in U.S. District Court. He is to live with his mother in Raymond; have no unsupervised contact with any minor children; not possess or use any computer or device with internet access. The only communication device he can have is a safe phone provided by the monitoring software company through the U.S. Probation Office.

He is one of five men – the other four from Massachusetts – facing charges in connection with an underage sex sting operation conducted by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

There was no underage girl at the hotel, but there were law enforcement officers waiting to arrest Lancaster.

According to a motion filed by Assistant US. Attorney Matthew Vicinanzo requesting Lancaster be held without bail, the government was concerned Lancaster was negotiating for commercial sex with a minor while at work at West High School. The school’s dismissal time is 2:55 p.m. and Lancaster was recorded on video leaving the school at 2:50 p.m. before arriving at the nearby hotel.

According to court documents, Lancaster allegedly responded to an online ad for sex and had a text chat with the advertiser while he was at school.

Lori Robinson, Special Agent with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations (“HSI”), wrote in her affidavit that on Nov. 14, 2024, law enforcement agents posted an advertisement on a website commonly used to advertise commercial sex acts.

It contained images of what appeared to be two young girls and said:

“Sweet & tight! Ready 2 have some fun!” “In town 4 a limited time only” “Cute & very petite girl that is tight from head to toe! Cum over to play with me!” “Text for donations. Incall only – safe and discrete location.”

The ad indicated the person who would perform commercial sex acts was 99 years old.

It also contained a contact phone number monitored by law enforcement and used by an undercover agent to communicate with potential sex buyers, including Lancaster.

On the same day the ad was posted, a text message was received from a phone number ending in 7403. Thereafter, a text conversation began between the undercover agent and the caller, identified by officers as Lancaster. The undercover agent said they had two minor girls—ages 12 and 14 years old—available to perform sex acts in exchange for money. Lancaster agreed to pay $100 to have sex with the 12 year-old girl, according to Robinson’s affidavit.

The text conversation was as follows:

Lancaster: Hi are you available for a QV (quick visit or 15 minutes) incall?

Undercover Agent 1 (UC1) hey hun.. ive got 2 beauties im bookin dates for Lancaster Can you send me there pictures? Also is cash ok? It be ready around 3:15

UC1; here u go hun.. this is my sweet izzy shes 12 yo but lots of fun UC1 [Photograph sent]

Lancaster: Did you say she’s 12? Are you being serious. That’s really bad if that’s true.

UC1: hun i dont force her.. she enjoys it. if this isnt ur thing its cool 😉

Lancaster: Are you affiliated with any law enforcement?

UC1: No!!! And i dont need trouble. r u with police?? if u are u gotta tell me!

Lancaster: I am not affiliated with any law enforcement.

Lancaster: Do you accept cash. Do you have anyone older too?

UC1: cashis best hun.. been scammed with apps b4 n dont really like them

UC1: nah hun sorry just my two cute girls

Lancaster Is 100 ok. Can you send a picture of the other one?

UC1: here u go hun

UC1: [Photograph sent]

Lancaster: How old? Lancaster Also where are you located.

UC1: This last pic is Leila.. shes 14 years old but has lots of experience

UC1: were at a hotel here in manchester hun

Lancaster: Which hotel.

UC1: hun for safety reasons i dont give hotel until i know ur serious.. cant just be giving out our hotel hope u understand

UC1: u wanna see one or both?

Lancaster: Just 1 you pick. 100 ok? I’ll be there at 3:15. What’s the location.

UC1: its ur time and money hun.. u tell me which ud like.. izzy or leila 😘 both know how to have a good time 😜

Lancaster: Let’s do Izzy.

UC1 :okay hun.. i got u down with izzy u still lookin at 315? r u going to want bare?

Lancaster: No not bare yes 3:15

UC1: $100 not bare is qv hun hh is $150

UC1: is that okay?

Lancaster: Ok yes QV.

UC1: r u bringing condoms or u can just use the ones we have here up to you hun

Lancaster: Yours is fine. Lancaster Ok just the location.

UC1: lmk when ur ready hun n ill send u the hotel .. just no rough stuff bc shes only 12 but i got you down for 315pm. ill make sure shes ready for you 😘

Lancaster: Ok On my way… where’s it at.

The undercover agent then sent Lancaster the address of a hotel in Manchester.

Shortly thereafter, Lancaster arrived at the hotel, part of a national chain of hotels, where there was another undercover agent (“UC2”), posing as the person who posted the ad.

Lancaster approached UC2 in the parking lot and the two had a conversation. Lancaster expressed nervousness about the transaction and asked if he could go up and meet with the 12-year-old girl in the hotel room. UC2 asked if Lancaster could show him the cash for the transaction as agreed. Lancaster showed UC2 his phone, which had cash and a bank card in the mobile phone wallet attached to the back of the phone.

Lancaster asked if UC2 could touch in his crotch area in order to demonstrate to Lancaster that UC2 was not affiliated with law enforcement. UC2 did so. Lancaster then asked if he could touch UC2 and then touched UC2’s breast. Lancaster then confirmed that he was willing to use a condom and that he would leave the money with the 12- year-old girl.

Law enforcement officers then moved in and arrested Lancaster.

The law enforcement agents, according to Robinson’s affidavit, used a website that is known for containing prostitution advertisements but requires users to be at least 18 years old. Robinson wrote that this website and others like it have been used by traffickers to advertise the commercial sex acts of children under the age of 18.

The photographs Robinson sent were not of an actual minor, she said in the affidavit.

Jaye L. Rancourt was appointed Lancaster’s defense attorney.