Angela’s Pasta + Cheese now featuring Chef Ed Aloise for on-site gourmet cooking classes

Chef Ed Aloise, right, leads a class through the paces of gourmet cooking at Angela’s Pasta & Cheese. Photo/Erika Follansbee

MANCHESTER, NH – Chef Ed Aloise knows his way around a kitchen and now he’s sharing that knowledge with anyone interested in learning.

Something new at Angela’s Pasta + Cheese Shop are gourmet cooking classes during which Aloise, who most recently operated Campo Enoteca and Republic in downtown Manchester before taking a break to travel, imparts his deep knowledge – and shares many of the dishes he just spent the past year learning about during his travels along with his wife Claudia Rippee, so that anyone can get their gourmet on.

Photo/Erika Follansbee

The next class will be held April 15 beginning at 6 p.m. with an Aperol Spritz, then participants will taste their way through three other wines paired for the Cicchetti, Soar and Risotto.

The night concludes with a gift bag of treats, recipes, discount card for future use – and all items poured, tasted, sampled during the class are 20% off.

Below, just a taste of a recent class, via YouTube.



Menu for April 15 class: SHRIMP IN SOAR and PORCINI AND ARTICHOKE RISOTTO

Price: $95 pp

Call 603-625-9544 to reserve a spot. Class size limited to 12.

SHRIMP IN SOAR

30 medium shrimp

8 WHITE onions

1 cup white/GOLD raisins

1/2 cup pine nuts

2 dried chili

1/4 cup white wine

1/4 cup white wine vinegar

1/2 cup chopped parsley

S&P

EVOO

Served over polenta

PORCINI AND ARTICHOKE RISOTTO

1package dried porcini mushrooms ( soaked, saving the liquid, sliced )

1 jar artichoke hearts ( drained and chopped )

hearts ( drained and chopped ) 3 cups risotto

3/4 cup white wine

2 shallots ( chopped )

1.5 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1/4 cup brandy

1 /4 cup chopped parsley

Vegetable broth

Fresh grated black pepper

EVOO

*ASSORTED CICCHETTI

( ON SLICED BAGUETTE )

Steven Freeman, owner of Angela’s Pasta, Cheese + Wine, working out a pasta dish. Photo/Erika Follansbee