Chickens, behives and koi fish spared after visit from backyard bear on Brennan Street near St. Pius

Screenshot from Guy Lessard’s backyard Nest camera showing a black bear snooping around.

MANCHESTER, NH – It was just another Friday night on Brennan Street – if the sight of a bear does not strike you as unusual. But for Guy Lessard, it was a first after more than half a century of city living.

“We had a bear sighting in our backyard tonight on Brennan Street, right near St. Pius Church on Candia Road, for reference. Thankfully at the moment there was no harm or damage done to our chickens, beehives, koi pond or even to our bird feeders,” said Lessard. “I had a gate that was knocked down and when I went to put it back up, my two dogs were very intrigued in the smell of the area. At first I assumed raccoon as I’ve seen them on trail cams in the backyard, but when I checked the video, I was shocked to see the first bear sighting for me in Manchester in 60+ years.”

According to the neighborhood grapevine the bear, who was spotted making the rounds at Shire Gardens Friday, was also seen on Allied Street Thursday.

You can view the footage from Lessard’s backyard camera here.