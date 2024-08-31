Drive-thru policy modification biggest topic at Ward 2 zoning meeting

The crowd in Ward 2 on Aug. 28, 2024. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

MANCHESTER, N.H. – As the month of August comes to a close, the City of Manchester Planning and Community Development Department’s zoning ordinance rewrite listening tour is nearing its end, with Wednesday’s event in Ward 2 at Smyth Road Elementary School marking the 10th out of 12 planned neighborhood meetings.

Like Ward 4 to the south, Ward 2’s proposed zoning district makeup under the proposed new zoning ordinances would be divided by Mammoth Road. To the west of Mammoth Road, the Civic-Institutional (C-1) district intended to foster art museums and churches will not be continued, In its place, a zig-zag of MX-2 (Mixed Use-General), MX-1 (Mixed Use-Neighborhood), R-2 (Residential – Two Family) and R-1B (Residential – One Family High Density) seeks to maintain the neighborhood feel of primarily homes mixed in with small businesses. Like elsewhere in the city, the changes also seek to reflect the numerous variances that have largely made the old zones outdated and not reflective of what’s already there.

The proposed new Ward 2 zoning map. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

East of Mammoth Road, there one can find R1-A (Residential -One Family Medium Density) near the ward’s border with Hooksett and Auburn and a mix of R1-B and RM (Residential – Multifamily) closer to the highway, again reflecting the reality of what is either already there or planned for the area. Eastern Ward 2 also has a BC-2 (Business Corridor – Regional) zone specifically for Dartmouth Health’s property near Edward J. Roy drive, and BC-1 (Business Corridor – Neighborhood) areas along the Londonderry Turnpike and at the intersection of Wellington Road and Edward J. Roy Drive.

That second BC-1 area, home to the Z1 Xpress gas station, has been the center of controversy in recent years. Residents noted during the meeting that a legal challenge that would allow the gas station to have a drive-thru window. The current zoning ordinance would not allow the Z1 Xpress to have a drive-thru window without a special exception from the Zoning Board of Adjustment, while the proposed new zoning ordinance would waive that requirement.

Given that the matter of the zoning board’s decision on the drive thru is heading to the New Hampshire Supreme Court in September, there was trepidation from some residents in attendance regarding this possibility.

“(The neighbors) are really concerned that all of their work would be for nothing,” said Ward 2 Alderman Dan Goonan.

Z1 Express gas station. 55 Edward J. Roy Drive, in Ward 2. Photo/Carol Robidoux

Manchester Planning and Community Development Director Jeff Belanger noted that what is currently proposed is just a draft, and the concerns of the neighbors to the Z1 Xpress could modify the proposal regarding drive-thrus in BC-1 zones in the new plan once a revised draft is presented this fall.

However, Belanger said that the concerns were actually a positive thing given that the purpose of these meetings is to gather feedback to create a finalized zoning ordinance that reflects the views of Manchester residents.

Goonan also agreed that it was a positive evening overall.

“We put everything on the table tonight and the citizens here in Manchester have been giving their ideas and we’re going to look at everything when we come up with a final product,” he said.

Boxes of teaching supplies at Smyth Road Elementary School on Aug. 28, 2024.. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

The event had 93 participants and was almost postponed as the cafeteria was also being used to by a charity donating school supplies for teachers.