Samuel Fazioli rocked his Manchester DPW shirt while running in Sunday’s CMC Manchester Marathon. Fazioli was first of 566 runners who registered for the full marathon course. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

MANCHESTER, NH – Many will run a marathon, but only one will cross the finish line first. On Sunday, that person was Sam Fazioli, 32, of Derry, an engineer for the city’s Department of Public Works and this year’s top runner in the CMC Manchester City Marathon.

The 26.2-mile qualifier for the Boston Marathon wound through the city’s streets, beginning and ending at Veterans Park under cool but sunny skies.

You can find the full results here for the full and half-marathons at Millennium Running.

Photo Gallery by Jeffrey Hastings