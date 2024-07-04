June grand jury indictments for Hillsborough County Superior Court North

Hillsborough County Superior Court North. File Photo

MANCHESTER, NH – An 18-year-old is facing seven charges in connection to an incident in which a porta-potty was tipped over while a mother and her 4-year-old daughter were inside it.

Aiden Studer, 18, of 49 Richard St., was indicted on three charges of criminal restraint. He also was indicted on one count each of exposing the public to toxic, biological or chemical substances; simple assault; reckless conduct, and criminal threatening, delivery with biological substance.

The simple assault charge accuses Studer of throwing his shoe at Officer Jeffrey Hennessy, hitting him in the leg.

The incident took place on May 8, 2024 in Derryfield Park after Studer had an argument with the mother, according to police.

Later, when the woman went into the portable toilet to help her daughter, police said Studer pushed the portable toilet over, trapping the two inside. According to the indictments, the four-year-old tumbled into the portable toilet and was covered in fecal matter and chemical substances.

Two bystanders rescued the mom and daughter.

Also indicted was Charles Pace, 34, of Stone Mountain, Ga., for kidnapping, domestic violence, and second-degree assault. On May 20, 2024 in Manchester, Pace is accused of driving recklessly while D.C., his domestic partner, was in the trunk of his vehicle. He also allegedly choked D.C.

Micky Garst, 33, l/k/a 286 Concord St., Apt. 206, was indicted on two counts of first-degree assault, handguns armed career criminal, and falsifying physical evidence.

On Feb. 19, 2024 just before midnight, Garst is accused of shooting a 29-year-old woman in the leg and then getting rid of the gun.

He previously was convicted of burglary and robbery, resulting in him being charged with being an armed career criminal.

The former manager of the Foundry Restaurant, James J. Peretti III, 48, of 43 Meetinghouse Road, Merrimack, was indicted on a charge of theft by deception. In March, he was indicted for theft by unauthorized taking or transfer for allegedly stealing more than $140,000 from the restaurant over the four years he was general manager.

The latest indictment says he stole more than $1,500 by saying that C.P., an employee, had worked certain hours or was entitled to compensation which was not true.

The Hillsborough County Superior North grand jury handed up a total of 195 indictments for June. Among those indicted are:

Akim Alleyne, 33, of 6 Towle Road, two counts of burglary. On Oct 8, 2023, he is accused of breaking into residences on Maple Street.

Jamal Barnwell, 42, of Brooklyn, NY, two counts of criminal threatening, deadly weapon, and criminal restraint. On May 15, 2024 in Manchester, Barnwell is accused of waving a handgun around while yelling at K.W. that he was going to kill her; standing in front of her, preventing her from leaving, and putting the gun to K.W.’s chin and saying, “Open your mouth! If you call the cops, I’ll fucking kill you.”

Robert Barry, 60, l/k/a of 246 South Road, Sullivan, aggravated felonious sexual assault and felonious sexual assault. Between Jan. 1, 1995 and Nov. 23, 1999 in Hillsboro, Barry is accused of being in a lower bunk when he orally molested a girl who was 9 years old. Between Nov. 13, 1994 and Feb. 27, 1998 in Antrim, Barry is accused of sexually molesting another child in a garage when she was 5 to 8 years old.

Kevin Bemis, 39, of 282 Dubuque St., Apt. 1, domestic violence, criminal threatening, and operating a motor vehicle after being certified a habitual offender. On March 21, 2024, Bemis is accused of yelling at D.B. and threatening “call her or I’ll cut your throat” while holding a steak knife. A week earlier, he allegedly drove a motor vehicle on Laurel Street while being a habitual offender.

Michael Carrow, 25, of Alpharetta, Ga., reckless conduct, deadly weapon; criminal mischief and two counts of driving under the influence of liquor with a blood alcohol level equal to or greater than .08. On March 11, 2024, Carrow is accused of driving a white Mitsubishi Infinity SUV through a stop sign at Union Street and River Road at more than 30 miles per hour over the posted speed limit. He also allegedly drove recklessly and crashed into a sign and two school buses belonging to the Derryfield School.

Drew Chiras, 19, of 40 Rochambeau St., Goffstown, receiving stolen property and falsifying physical evidence. On April 19, 2024 in Manchester, Chiras is accused of being in possession of a stolen black Glock 9 mm handgun. He also allegedly removed the gun from a vehicle to hide it from police.

Michael Gagnon, 49, of 22 Peppermint St., Goffstown, 10 counts of possession of child sexual abuse images. On Jan. 5, 2024 in Goffstown, Gagnon is accused of possessing 10 videos of young girls exposing themselves, and engaging in sexual acts with men.

Jason Havener, 47, whose address is listed as the FIT homeless shelter, 199 Manchester St., first-degree assault and felon in possession of a dangerous weapon. On Feb. 11, 2024, Havener is accused of striking J.W. in the head with a metallic object causing a laceration.

Leo F. Keefe, 36, of 170 Amherst St., two counts of being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon and four counts of possession of a controlled drug with intent to sell – methamphetamine, Delta-9 THC, cocaine, and crack cocaine. The offenses are alleged to have occurred on March 12, 2024. The possession of crack cocaine charge carries up to life in prison if convicted because it involved more than five grams and because it is a subsequent offense. Each of the other drug charges carry a 7 ½ to 15-year prison sentence on conviction.

Sherry A. Letendre, 41, l/k/a 125 Wilson St., #1, two counts of pattern of aggravated felonious sexual assault and one count of felonious sexual assault. Between March 1, 1999 and Feb. 24, 2000, Letendre is accused of acting in concert with Daniel O’Dell when he engaged in sexual intercourse and oral sex more than once with an 8-year-old child. He also is accused of touching the child, through clothing or otherwise, with his penis.

O’Dell, 54, l/k/a also of 135 Wilson St., #1, was indicted on the same charges alleging the same facts.

Johaly Maria, 21, of 31 Andrew St., #23, criminal threatening with a firearm and felon in possession of a dangerous weapon. On April 19, 2023, Maria is accused of pointing a Glock handgun at J.C.

Valerie Metz, 33, of 8 Rimmon St., Apt. 1, conspiracy to sell a controlled drug; three counts each of possession of a controlled drug with intent to sell; two counts sale of a controlled drug. The conspiracy count accuses Metz of, on March 27, 2024, agreeing with Craig Proulx to sell methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school. According to the indictments, a confidential informant (CI) went to Proulx and Metz’ home on Rimmon Street to buy two ounces of methamphetamine for $700. Inside their bedroom, the CI saw about a pound of methamphetamine in a plastic bag in a metal briefcase on the bed. Proulx retrieved the two ounces of methamphetamine, placed it on the bed and the CI paid him the $700, according to the indictment. On March 20, 2024, acting in concert with Proulx, Metz allegedly sold methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school. On April 2, 2024, she is accused of being in possession of cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine, all with the intent to sell and all within 1,000 feet of a school.

Proulx, 50, was indicted on charges of sale of a controlled drug, methamphetamine, subsequent offense; conspiracy, sale of a controlled drug, subsequent offense; conspiracy, sale of a controlled drug, subsequent offense; and three counts of possession of a controlled drug with intent to sell, subsequent offense of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine. The indictments allege, like Metz’, that the offenses occurred within 1,000 feet of a school. The fentanyl offense, on conviction, carries a sentence of up to life in prison.

Matthew Parsons, 29, of 701 Boone Court, Goffstown, criminal threatening, deadly weapon and felon in possession of a dangerous weapon. On Feb. 11, 2024 in Manchester, Parsons is accused of approaching M.P. while holding a knife and saying, “I’m going to stick you.”

Angel Rivera-Laureano, 59, of Chelmsford, Mass., aggravated felonious sexual assault, domestic violence. Between Sept. 1 and Oct. 31, 2023, Rivera-Laureano is accused of touching the genitalia, directly or through clothing, of a 12-year-old child.

Jacob Russell, 23, of 436 Terry Drive, Pembroke, criminal trespass. On March 23, 2024 in Manchester, Russell is accused of entering 538 Spruce St., and recklessly causing more than $1,500 damage to a couch by defecating on it.

Joshua Sennott, 30, of 9 Presidential Drive, #3, Allenstown, two counts of willful concealment, two prior convictions; and one count of theft by unauthorized taking. The willful concealment indictments accuse him of shoplifting from Hannaford’s on Hanover Street on Feb. 16, 2024, and from Macy’s on Feb. 28, 2024. The theft by unauthorized taking charge accuses him of taking more than $1,501 worth of fire cable wire on Feb. 28, 2024 from the 2033 South Willow St. Engine 3 Fire Station.

Hakeem Shepherd, 36, of 82 Third St., criminal threatening. On Nov. 20, 2023, Shepherd is accused of firing a gun into the air during an argument with C.S.

What is a Grand Jury indictment? According to the NH Law Library, an indictment is a criminal charge against a person by a Grand Jury. A Grand Jury considers evidence presented by the County Attorney or the Attorney General and decides whether there is sufficient evidence to formally charge a person with committing a crime. It is part of due process. Any accused individual is presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of law. If you have a question about this information contact the Hillsborough County Superior Court. If you have court documents to show that you have been cleared of charges, contact publisher@inklink.news.