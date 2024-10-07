Pedestrian struck by vehicle near Bodwell Road

MANCHESTER, NH – On October 6, 2024, at approximately 8:20 p.m., the Manchester Police Department responded to the area of S. Mammoth and Bodwell roads for reports of a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

The Manchester Police Department located a motor vehicle crash involving a red KIA (Niro) driven by a 17-year-old female from Manchester, who did not sustain injuries from the crash. The pedestrian was identified as a 15-year-old male, also from Manchester, who sustained significant injuries as a result.

The vehicle was traveling northbound on S. Mammoth Road just south of Bodwell Road when the crash occurred.

The cause and factors of this crash are under investigation by the Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit. If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit at 603-668-8711.