Recap: American Legion Northeast Regional Baseball Tourney

MANCHESTER, NH – After five days of highly-competitive action, the American Legion Northeast Regional Tournament, hosted by Manchester’s Sweeney Post 2, wrapped up Sunday afternoon.

And it was Post 100 4 of Hudson, Mass. that earned a place in the American Legion World Series after sweeping through the competition with five-straight victories.

Hudson, MA 15 – Cumberland, RI 9

The championship game was a back-and-forth affair right until the sixth inning when Hudson pulled away to secure the victory and the Northeast Regional crown.

Peter Ward earned the win in relief for Hudson after starter Michael Atwater pitched 4.1 innings, allowing five earned runs on seven hits while striking out two and walking four on 90 pitches.

Daniel DeMirjian knocked in three runs on a 3-5 hitting performance, while Anthony Moura collected two hits, including a double and three RBI.

Chase Barrett also had two hits, including a double, while plating one, and Marshall Kehlhem and Matthew Gogan also contributed an RBI apiece.

Several of Cumberland’s hitters offered a similarly impressive performance, with Jack Larose going 4-4; Andy Ray going 3-4 with a double and two RBI, and Ryan Thomson adding a bases clearing double.

Hudson now heads to Shelby, NC to compete in the American Legion World Series where it will face the top competition from around the country from Aug. 15-20. Hudson’s first game is scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday against Troy, AL, and the action will be featured on ESPN3.

