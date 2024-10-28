South Willow Street lane closures coming on Wednesday night

This sign before the I-293 onramp will be removed on Wednesday, requiring lane closures. Screenshot/Google Maps

CONCORD, N.H. – The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) will temporarily close the two right most lanes on South Willow Street near the I-293 Westbound On-Ramp to remove the Overhead Sign Structure in this location.

Weather permitting, the closure is scheduled for Wednesday, October 28, 2024, starting at 7:00 pm and finishing at midnight.

Traffic control flaggers, uniformed officers, and other traffic control devices will be used to direct the traveling public. Road users should remain alert while traveling through the construction zone and obey all posted signs. Motorists are encouraged to sign up for free, real-time construction and traffic related messages (text or email) from https://newengland511.org/.