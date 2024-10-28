South Willow Street lane closures coming on Wednesday night

Byline:
,
This sign before the I-293 onramp will be removed on Wednesday, requiring lane closures. Screenshot/Google Maps

CONCORD, N.H. – The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) will temporarily close the two right most lanes on South Willow Street near the I-293 Westbound On-Ramp to remove the Overhead Sign Structure in this location. 

Weather permitting, the closure is scheduled for Wednesday, October 28, 2024, starting at 7:00 pm and finishing at midnight. 

Traffic control flaggers, uniformed officers, and other traffic control devices will be used to direct the traveling public. Road users should remain alert while traveling through the construction zone and obey all posted signs.  Motorists are encouraged to sign up for free, real-time construction and traffic related messages (text or email) from https://newengland511.org/.    

Other Posts To Check Out:

Where historic charm meets modern luxury: The Residence at 1000 Elm Small businesses, those who love them, have Dec. 5 SBA award deadline What the Pho, 836 Elm St. Photo/Carol Robidoux‘Good vibes only’: Ribbon is cut on What The Pho!, Elm Street’s newest Asian-fusion tiki bar Mt. Carmel Rehabilitation & Nursing Center appoints Rachel Lentine as administrator As NH businesses thrive, time is ticking for TikTok Queen City Avenue Bridge getting inspection this week

Header photo by Stonewall Photography 