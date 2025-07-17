    Suspect charged in July 9 Walgreens faces new charge for June 27 armed robbery at same store

    MANCHESTER, NH – A man arrested in connection with a July 9th armed robbery at a local Walgreens has now been  charged in a second robbery that took place at the same location nearly two weeks earlier. 

    Seth Skillin, 44, of Manchester, was taken into custody for allegedly robbing the Walgreens at 227 S. Main Street on July 9. During the investigation, Manchester Police identified Skillin as the same individual responsible for a similar robbery at that store on June 27. 

    In both incidents, the suspect entered the store, went directly to the counter, displayed a knife,  and demanded money. After each robbery, he fled on foot. Surveillance footage showed that he  was wearing different clothing shortly afterward, and officers located discarded clothing in the  area, confirming he changed his appearance following the crimes. 

    Skillin has a prior robbery conviction from Hillsborough County Superior Court in 2003. He  now faces additional charges of Robbery and Felon in Possession of a Deadly Weapon. 

    He remains in custody at the Valley Street Jail and was booked in absentia on the new charges.

