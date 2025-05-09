The Soapbox: Mental Health is essential health—and the time to act is now

O P I N I O N

Each May, Mental Health Awareness Month serves as a powerful reminder: mental health is just as vital as physical health. Despite this truth, the health care system has too often treated mental health as secondary—less urgent, less visible, and less supported.

New Hampshire is committed to a more compassionate and equitable path.

Access to mental health care is more than a regulatory obligation—it is a moral responsibility. At the New Hampshire Insurance Department (NHID), mental health is not a slogan. It stands at the center of regulatory efforts, policy design, and community outreach.

That commitment has translated into sustained and focused action. The NHID has elevated mental health access to a top priority, recognizing the profound impact it has on individuals, families, and communities. The work reflects a belief in the fundamental dignity of every Granite Stater.

Over the past year, this commitment has deepened through a series of concrete initiatives. The Department reactivated the Mental Health and Addiction Services Advisory Committee (MHASAC) to unite insurers, providers, advocates, and regulators in a shared mission: to identify and implement real-world solutions for mental health and substance use disorder challenges. In January, New Hampshire hosted the nation’s first Mental Health Parity Symposium, convening thought leaders and enforcement experts from across the Northeast to sharpen parity compliance tools and share best practices.

Beyond convenings and collaboration, the NHID has taken direct action. When nonprofit mental health providers serving at-risk youth faced the threat of losing insurance support, the Department led a data-driven stabilization effort to safeguard access to care. The NHID continues to conduct mental health parity compliance reviews and audits of insurance carriers to ensure equal treatment of behavioral health benefits.

In partnership with national leadership, the department endorsed the National Association of Insurance Commissioners’ (NAIC) position on federal mental health parity rules. The NHID advocated clearer enforcement standards and stronger tools for states. These efforts underscore a broader commitment: building an insurance system that is not only legally compliant, but morally responsive to the needs of those it serves, empowering states to protect consumers more effectively.

From payment reform to nonprofit sustainability, the state continues to build a more responsive and equitable insurance landscape.

This work saves lives. It ensures that no one suffers in silence and that everyone has access to care rooted in dignity and respect. Though it may not always make headlines, the effort is grounded in a simple but powerful principle: everyone deserves to be heard, supported, and covered.

Still, a strong policy alone cannot address every challenge. Effective mental health treatment begins with informed individuals—people who know their rights and understand their coverage.

This May, every Granite Stater is encouraged to take a critical step: review what mental health services are covered by your insurance plan and learn how to access them. Whether navigating care personally, supporting a loved one, managing coverage for employees, or guiding patients, knowledge is essential.

Here are a few important facts to keep in mind:

Mental health and substance use disorder benefits must be offered at parity with physical health benefits. This includes comparable costs (like copays and deductibles) and similar access to services and providers.

Coverage often includes therapy, substance use treatment, emergency mental health services, and prescription medications.

Just like physical health care, mental health services may require referrals or prior authorizations.

Mental health coverage may come through an employer, government program, the Marketplace, or the private market. Begin by reviewing your Summary of Benefits or Certificate of Coverage—or contact your insurer or HR office directly.

If questions arise or if something seems unclear or unfair, the New Hampshire Insurance Department is available to help. The NHID offers free, confidential, and unbiased support for those who need help understanding their benefits, appealing denials, or filing complaints. Independent medical reviews are also available through the department’s office.

New Hampshire’s efforts continue under the leadership of Governor Ayotte, whose dedication to improving mental health access builds on years of meaningful progress. The NHID remains proud to support that mission.

Mental health is essential health. The work continues—with purpose, with integrity, and with a firm commitment to ensuring that no one in New Hampshire is left behind.

D.J. Bettencourt is commissioner of the New Hampshire Insurance Department. He lives in Salem, NH.

