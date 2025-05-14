The Soapbox: Trump’s fire hydrant technique and the con of South Africa’s ‘white refugee’ status

O P I N I O N

THE SOAPBOX

Stand up. Speak up. Its your turn.

Trump would give refugee status to White South Africans. Whites comprise 7% of South Africa’s population; nevertheless, they control 80% of the wealth. Don’t grant refugee status to people living well. They don’t need it.

While visiting South Africa, I talked with an Afrikaner very concerned about how to fund a pool for the local water polo club. South Africa is a wealthy, developed country, where, for example, they performed the world’s first heart transplant and held the World Cup soccer finals. Poor White South Africans exist, but it can handle its own. South Africans need American refugee status as much as a fish needs a bicycle.

Crime touches White South Africans. While sad, this makes sense. When asked why he robbed banks, Willie Sutton said, “Because that’s where the money is.” South African criminals also go where the money is. Recall: Whites control 80% of South Africa’s wealth.

But Trump doesn’t care about South Africans. White refugee status is a con.

Two reasons motivate Trump’s South African scam. First, he wants to please his South African advisor, Elon Musk. Second, to distract Americans from his dismantling of our government. Cronyism lets him import Musk’s toadies. “Distractionism” covers his illegal actions: kill America’s government, institute welfare for the wealthy, and line his pockets.

Silence Trump’s executive microphone. Make his actions visible and then make him answer for them. Tell Congress to start checking and balancing. We didn’t elect a king.

