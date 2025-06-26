June 27: Shop the Block – Together – and win tickets to see Symphony NH

MANCHESTER, NH – Plan on visiting Hanover Street’s Shop the Block this Friday June 27, 2025 and you’ll have one previously unmapped treat. Take the time to visit the art gallery exhibit “Together” at See Saw Art and you will have the chance to win tickets to a live performance by Symphony NH this season. More on that below.

Keith Spiro, a regular contributor to InkLinkNews, will be selling and signing prints from 4 – 6 p.m. His camera has often focused on classical music performance and the musicians who come together to create perfectly synchronized sound.

An artist talk and conversation on the subject can be found on YouTube. In it, Spiro and gallery owner Amy Regan touch on many facets of how communities come together and the constant work involved.

Celebrate Together – closing weekend June 27-29th

Spiro is one of three artists whose work is currently on display. The show, ‘Together,’ features artwork by Cassidy Thurber, Michael Cirelli, and Keith Spiro. In this exhibition, each artist uses the medium of photography to explore communities: familial, lifestyle, and creative.

To help celebrate the number of images in the show involving Symphony New Hampshire (SNH), their executive director Deanna Hoying, has gifted a pair of tickets to each of the five classical performances in the upcoming 2025-2026 season.

What better way to distribute these tickets fairly than to offer an Enter to Win opportunity to anyone who visits the gallery this weekend. InkLinkNews Publisher Carol Robidoux agreed.



“A place for people coming into the gallery to physically drop an entry in a jar for a chance to win tickets” works for everyone. Drop a card in the basket and be entered to win.

InkLinkNews has been instrumental in helping Arts related organizations expand their reach via our Weekender column and weekly concert updates. Arts coverage has grown significantly in our coverage of Manchester and Nashua.

What and Where

This closing weekend for the show is perfectly timed to happen together with Hanover Street’s first ever Shop the Block event, a retail extravaganza brought together by the Palace Theatre and the Downtown Collaborative Group. On Friday, June 27 there will be 30+ vendors, live music, demonstrations and other interactive experiences to enjoy. Local restaurants will have extended seating.

See Saw Art Gallery show Together: Show Hours Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Friday June 27 from 4pm-8pm

Saturday June 28 from 1pm-4pm

Sunday June 29 from 1pm-4pm

You can see the catalog of pieces in the show Together – here.

Keith Spiro interview with Amy Regan can be seen here.