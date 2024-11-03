Warrant issued for man found guilty of rape after he failed to appear at trial

Hillsborough County Superior Court North

MANCHESTER, NH – A jury found a city man, who failed to appear in Hillsborough County Superior Court Northern District mid-trial, guilty of raping a woman twice and physically assaulting her.

An arrest warrant was issued for Alberto Mora, 44, l/k/a/ of 544 Granite St., after the jury rendered its verdicts on Friday. He remains at large.

Mora was found guilty of two counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault (rape) and one count of second-degree assault following the trial.

He had been in a romantic relationship with the woman who, prosecutors said, endured physical and sexual assaults throughout. After the last assault, the woman called 911, resulting in a police response and investigation leading to Mora’s arrest.

Assistant Hillsborough County Attorneys Laura Del Camp and Patrick Ives prosecuted the case. Victim Witness Advocate Katrina Griffin assisted.

Manchester Police Detective Carrissa Pelletier was the lead investigator who developed corroborating evidence resulting in the guilty verdict.

“These convictions would not have been possible without the victim’s courage, bravery, and willingness to testify at trial,” Hillsborough County Attorney John Coughlin said in a prepared statement.