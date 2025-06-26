Weekly Entertainment Report June 27-29: Where to find live music + lively arts in Southern NH

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Southern NH is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to [email protected] for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m. (and streaming on Facebook.)

Featured LIVE MUSIC

FRIDAY, JUNE 27th

Pat Foley performs June 27 at Firefly in Manchester.

Pat Foley / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm

Justin Bethune / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Bella Perrotta / Pizza Man (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Casey Roop / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

D-Comp / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Don Bartenstein / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Sean Coleman / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Chris Lester / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm

Peter Pappas / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Ryan Williamson / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Kyle McGuinness / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Mollicious Intent / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm

Chris Perkins / Olympus Pizza (Suncook) / 7pm

Ken Budka / Dreo (Salem) / 7pm

Peter Higgins / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm

Bob Pratte Band / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8:30pm

The Mockingbirds / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, JUNE 28th

SJ Martin performs June 28 at Casey Magee’s in Nashua.

Paul Nelson / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

Peter Pappas / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm

Bella Perrotta / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Lou Antonucci / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Paul Gormley / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Sam Hammerman / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Those Guys / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

John Chouinard / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Clint Lapointe / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm

Justin Cohn / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Tom Boisse / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Ken Budka / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Jordan Holmes / Dreo (Salem) / 7pm

Wildside / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

SJ Martin / Casey Magee’s Irish Pub & Music Hall (Nashua) / 8pm

Worm, Street Trash, Presidential, Disgrace, Tim Heist / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 8pm

Dancing Madly Backwards / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8:30pm

Max Sullivan / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

Country Roads / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

SUNDAY, JUNE 29th

Soggy Po’ Boys perform June 29 at Andres Institute of Art.

Chuck Alaimo / Firefly (Manchester) / 11am

Matt Fuller / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Steve Aubert / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Roc and Ron / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 2pm

Brian Gray / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 3pm

Matt Langley / Stella Blu (Nashua) / 3pm

Ken Budka / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 4pm

Soggy Po’ Boys / Andres Institute of Art (Brookline) / 6pm – TICKETS

FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

FRIDAY, JUNE 27th

A TRIBUTE TO QUEEN / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / Friday 6/27 & Saturday 6/28 – DIRECT/x

A night filled with top hits showcasing the music of Queen. Tribute to Queen: Somebody to Love celebrates Freddie Mercury who is regarded as one of the greatest singers in the history of Rock music. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

THE LADIES OF LAUGHTER / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

This show features some of the funniest women to come out of the 2024 Ladies of Laughter national competition, including Ellen Feeney, Shivani Davé, Nancy O’Connor and national Ladies of Laughter Grand Prize winner and Rhode Island Comedy Hall of Famer, Poppy Champlin! Seeing headliner Poppy Champlin work is like watching a Master Class in comedy. A true entertainer; she jokes, she sings, she interacts with the crowd…This is a show you do not want to miss! www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

SATURDAY, JUNE 28th

THE SCOTT SPRADLING BAND / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Calling all fans of the big screen! Join us for a fun night of “Music at the Movies“. The Scott Spradling band has prepared a list of some of the most popular movie soundtrack tunes of all time. Sing along with us as we perform some of the most memorable music to ever come out of Hollywood! This is an audio/visual event like we’ve never done before! www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

DANCING WITH THE CELTS / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 7:00pm – DIRECT/x

The creators of the famous national PBS Pledge show Christmas with the Celts, now in its 14th year of Box Office success, is proud to announce the new, captivating, highly anticipated show entitled Dancing with the Celts! The rich story of the Irish journey to America is told with electrifying dance, under the backdrop of rousing lively Irish music, featuring heart wrenching ballads, captivating storytelling, whimsical Irish humor and an enchanting multimedia presentation. You will laugh, you will cry, but you won’t be able to sit still when you experience DANCING WITH THE CELTS! www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or (800)657-8774

THE AUSTRALIAN BEE GEES SHOW / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8:00pm – DIRECT/x

It’s Saturday Night Fever every night with The Australian Bee Gees Show – A Tribute to the Bee Gees. One of the most successful and adored acts in musical history is recreated on the Vegas stage in a 75-minute multi-media concert event. You’ll hear hits like, “Staying Alive,” “You Should Be Dancing,” “How Deep Is Your Love,” and “Jive Talkin.'” The performers authentic take on the trio’s clothes, style and moves showcase five decades of the Brothers Gibb’s success as rock and disco legends, while audiences groove to their memorable music and are immersed in the disco era. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

SUNDAY, JUNE 29th

NEW LEGACY SWING BAND / Stark Park (Manchester) / 2pm – FREE EVENT

The New Legacy Swing band will kick off the summer with a bang! Renowned as one of New England’s premier dance orchestras, this group entertains enthusiastic dancers and listeners throughout New England. Their extensive music library includes big band, jazz, swing, waltzes, Latin, rock ’n’ roll, and R&B tunes from all eras. The New Legacy Swing Band is sure to have you dancing even if you have two left feet! So grab your special someone and get ready to dance the afternoon away! newlegacyswingband.com or www.starkpark.com

“WICKED” SING–ALONG / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 2:00pm – DIRECT/x

Watch the film Wicked and sing along to all your favorite songs at the Wicked Sing-Along! Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, a young woman, misunderstood because of her unusual green skin, who has yet to discover her true power, and Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart. The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads and their lives take very different paths. Glinda’s unflinching desire for popularity sees her seduced by power, while Elphaba’s determination to remain true to herself, and to those around her, will have unexpected and shocking consequences on her future. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

COMING SOON:

JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT / Majestic Theatre (Derry) / July 11-13 – DIRECT/x

Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Lyrics by Tim Rice / “Sha la la, Joseph, you’re doing fine! You and your dreamcoat, ahead of your time!” One of the most enduring shows of all time, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is a reimagining of the Biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacob, eleven brothers and the coat of many colors. Told entirely through song with the help of a main character Narrator, the musical follows preferred son Joseph. After being sold into slavery by his brothers, he ingratiates himself with Egyptian noble Potiphar, but ends up in jail after refusing the amorous advances of Potiphar’s wife. While imprisoned, Joseph discovers his ability to interpret dreams, and he soon finds himself in front of the mighty but troubled, Elvis-inspired, Pharaoh. Joseph’s solution to Egypt’s famine elevates him to Pharaoh’s right-hand man and reunites him with his family. The magical musical is full of catchy songs in a variety of styles, from a parody of French ballads (“Those Canaan Days”), to country-western (“One More Angel in Heaven”) and calypso (“Benjamin Calypso”), along with the unforgettable classics “Any Dream Will Do” and “Close Every Door.” Appropriate for all audiences and groups, Joseph is performed hundreds of times a year by schools across North America, the U.K. and around the world. www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469

