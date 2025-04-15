Crimeline reward increased to $5,000 for breakthrough in Baby Jane Doe investigation

Manchester police chief Peter Marr addresses the media concerning new developments in the investigation of baby Jane Doe, whose remains were found in Pine Island Pond. Photo/Pat Grossmith

MANCHESTER, NH – The Manchester Police Department continues to investigate the discovery of a newborn baby found dead on March 27 in Pine Island Pond. To that end, Manchester Crimeline has increased the reward for information leading to a breakthrough in the case. The reward now stands at $5,000.

The death of the infant, referred to as Baby Jane Doe, is being treated as suspicious, and investigators are actively working to uncover the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone who may have information—no matter how minor it may seem—is strongly urged to come forward. You can reach the dedicated tip line at 603-716-7236, where a detective is available to receive calls or text messages.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Manchester Police Crimeline by calling 603-624-4040 or by visiting www.manchestercrimeline.org. Photo submissions are welcome as well.

The Manchester Police Department extends sincere thanks to all community members who have contributed to the investigation so far.