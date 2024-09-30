Hassan picks Manchester’s Lozada as Granite Stater of the Month

Kimberly Lozada (center) is Maggie Hassan’s Granite Stater of the Month for September 2024. Courtesy photo

Senator Hassan launched the “Granite Stater of the Month” initiative in 2017 to recognize outstanding New Hampshire citizens who go above and beyond to help their neighbors and make their communities stronger. To nominate a New Hampshire citizen to be a “Granite Stater of the Month,” constituents can complete the nomination form here.

To read Senator Hassan’s statement for the Congressional Record, see below.

I am honored to recognize Kimberly “Kym” Lozada of Manchester as September’s Granite Stater of the Month. After her husband passed away, Kym felt a drive to find ways to support her community – and now through her barbershop, “Get Faded,” Kym offers free haircuts and other events to support adults and kids alike.

Kym, a mother of six, opened Get Faded in February 2023. When her husband passed away six months later, she wanted to find a way to help other single parents who might be struggling with the busy back-to-school season. She started an annual event with free haircuts for local students, and this year the shop also gave out 150 backpacks filled with school supplies. The business has also hosted trunk-or-treat for kids on Halloween. Get Faded prioritizes ensuring that all children feel comfortable; it is a certified sensory-safe barbershop, where the barbers are trained to give haircuts to children with autism or sensory processing sensitivities that can make it difficult to experience a traditional haircut. Overall, Kym makes Get Faded a place where every child can feel supported – and of course, get the haircut they want to feel stylish and confident.

In addition, like many Granite State families, the Lozada family has experienced the effects of the fentanyl crisis. Kym’s late husband dealt with addiction, and she is open about his experience in the hopes that she can inspire others to get treatment. In Kym’s words, “I will keep telling my story in the hope that it can save someone’s life.” Get Faded recently hosted free haircut events for adults at Hope for NH Recovery, a center that offers peer-based support for those dealing with addiction, and at AmeriHealth Caritas, an organization that works to bring health care to communities throughout the state.

Kym’s dedication to helping those in need is a true example of the Granite State spirit of pitching in to help our fellow citizens. Her family’s experience is one that is not unique in our state, but her perseverance and commitment to helping Granite Staters in her own way can inspire all of us.