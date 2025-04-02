Investigators narrow time frame when Baby Jane Doe was placed in Pine Island pond

Manchester police chief Peter Marr addresses the media concerning new developments in the investigation of baby Jane Doe, whose remains were found in Pine Island Pond. Photo/Pat Grossmith

MANCHESTER, NH – A $2,500 reward is being offered for information leading to the identity of the person who last month disposed of a newborn infant in Pine Island Pond.

On Wednesday, Police Chief Peter A. Marr held a news conference at Pine Island Park, 2793 Brown Ave., to announce investigators have narrowed the time in which Baby Jane Doe was placed in the water. That time period is between March 25 and 27, 2025. Previously, investigators had announced a two-week period before the newborn was recovered on March 27, 2025.

The death of the newborn baby girl was ruled suspicious after relevant information was obtained in an autopsy, according to police. Investigators have not disclosed what that information is. Further testing is underway.

Police received a call about 4 p.m. on March 27, 2025 from someone reporting seeing something floating in the pond, described as either a doll or a baby. Emergency responders arriving on scene recovered the dead infant.

Pine Island Pond. Photo/Pat Grossmith

Marr again on Wednesday asked for the public’s help in finding out how the newborn baby girl ended up in Pine Island Pond, the infant’s identity and the identity of her mother.

He said investigators have received about 50 tips and people have forwarded photographs of the pond, which helped investigators determine when the ice was out. People also provided names of individuals they believe to be persons of interest, he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, a New Hampshire State Police K-9 unit conducted a search around the pond. Marr did not say what, if anything, they discovered, although he said he was grateful for their help.

He also asked the public to reshare on social media news reports pertaining to the latest information supplied by police.

Playground at Pine Island Park Photo/Pat Grossmith

Marr also reiterated that investigators are in need of information concerning anyone who may have been pregnant within the last 14 days, is no longer and does not have an infant.

He also asked for people to forward photographs taken at the park or of the pond during the relevant time period,

The investigation into the newborn’s death is ongoing. Anyone with information they believe may be helpful is asked to call police at (603) 716-7236, the department’s dedicated tip line monitored by a detective.

Tips and related information also may be provided anonymously via the Manchester CrimeLine at (603) 624-4040. Tips and related photos can also be uploaded anonymously at www.manchestercrimeline.org.