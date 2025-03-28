March 30: St. Patrick Parade and Shamrock Shuffle: Road closures, where to park, what to wear

MANCHESTER, NH – Rain or shine – or even a little snow – this year’s St. Patrick’s Parade is scheduled to take place March 30. Preceded by the annual Shamrock Shuffle road race, a parade of participants will make their way down Elm Street to the delight of the crowd.
What to know:
This event will cause the closure of portions of a few city streets in Manchester surrounding the Elm Street area:.
|Road Closures
|Closed
|Open
|Elm St from Merrimack St to Granite St
|6:30 AM
|2:00 PM
|Elm St from Merrimack St to Webster St
|10:00 AM
|2:00 PM
|Central St from Chestnut to Elm St
|6:30 AM
|2:00 PM
|Amoskeag Bridge Eastbound at Canal St Off Ramp to Elm St
|9:30 AM
|2:00 PM
|Bridge St Bridge Eastbound and Westbound from McGregor St to Elm St
|10:00 AM
|2:00 PM
Where to Park:
No parking on Elm Street but there is lots of on-street parking as well as city garages. See the map below.
What to Wear:
Dress as you please but you’d be remiss if you didn’t sport some green.
Where to Go After
Check out the Where to Next app for a listing of your favorite downtown bar restaurants.
28th Annual Saint Patrick’s Parade Line Up (2025)
Grand Marshal Division: Sponsored by Millennium Running
- Grand Marshal: Erik Lesniak
- Bektash Shriner Clowns and Calliope
- Manchester Fire Department Trucks
- Police Motorcycles
- Manchester Police Department Security Car
- Banner: HERE COME THE IRISH
- American Legion Henry J. Sweeney Post 2 Colors
- Sponsored by: Millennium Running
Sponsor Banner
- Parade Division Banner
- Sponsor Banner: Strange Brew Tavern
- NH Police Association Pipes & Drums
Banner: Grand Marshal
- Parade Grand Marshal
- Limo (Lambert Funeral Home)
- Grand Marshal Family
- Family Members Trolley
- Past Parade Grand Marshals- walkers
- Past Grand Marshals Vehicle- Connor Healy limo
Manchester Police Mounted Unit
Manchester Police Department Horse Truck and Trailer
- NH Police Association Pipe and Drum vehicle
DIVISION GREEN: SPONSORED BY Amoskeag Beverages
- Sponsor Banner
- Parade Division Banner
- Sponsor Banner: Keith Murphy’s Tap Room
- AOH Pipes & Drums – Manchester, NH
- Banner: Manchester AOH
AOH Colors
- AOH Manchester – Rev. William J. Shanahan Division I
Ken Robinson Jr. Tri-color flag
Banner: Ladies AOH
- Ladies AOH – Manchester
- LAOH Vehicle
- Sponsor Banner: Harvey Construction
- McGonagle School of Irish Dance
- Redimix Concrete Truck
- Green Camaro
- NH Wolves vehicle
- NH Wolves Hurling Club
- Sponsor Banner: Members First Credit Union
- West High School Marching Band
- West High School Marching Band Vehicle
- AOH Pipe Band Vehicle
DIVISION BLUE: Sponsored by Anagnost Companies
- Sponsor Banner
- Parade Division Banner
- Sponsor Banner: McDowell & Morrissette
- Bergen County Pipes and Drums
- Banner: Saint Anselm Field Hockey Champions
- Saint Anselm Women’s Field Hockey
- Saint Anselm Vehicle
- NH State Police Drill Team
- State Elected Officials
- Governor Kelly Ayotte
- Governor Vehicle
- Senator Maggie Hassan
- Congressman Chis Pappas
- Mayor Ruais
- Manchester Board of Aldermen
- Manchester Board of School Committee
- Hillsborough County Sheriff
- Hillsborough County officials
- Sponsor Banner: Roedel Companies
- Bishop Guertin High School Marching Band
- Bishop Guertin High School Marching Band- vehicle
- Sponsor Banner: The ZOO Health Club Bad BRGR
- Gym Dandies Children Circus
- Amoskeag Rugby Club
- Sponsor Banner: Candia Rd. Convenience
- Christine Morrison Dance Academy
- Glen of Imaal Terrier Owners
- Saint Catherine’s of Sienna School
- Manchester Thunder Lacrosse Team
- Sponsor Banner: Auburn Pitts Bar & Grill
- Blues Brothers Vehicle
- Blues Brothers Band
- Fire Truck
- New Hampshire Fisher Cats mascots Fungo and Slider
- New Hampshire Fisher Cats Vehicle
- Winnacunnet High School Marine Corp Jr. ROTC
- Sponsor Banner: AOH Manchester Division 1
- Memorial High School Marching Band
- Memorial Vehicle
DIVISION WHITE: SPONSORED BY AMR
- Sponsor banner
- Parade Division Banner
- Manchester Fire Department Vehicle
- Sponsor Banner: Shaskeen Irish Restaurant & Pub
- New Hampshire Pipes and Drums
- New Hampshire Pipes and Drums- vehicle
- Manchester Fire Department Colors
- Manchester Firefighters
- Manchester Fireman’s Relief Association, 1953 Pumper
- Manchester Fire Department vehicles
- Sponsor Banner: BASC Imaging
- Central High School Marching Band
- Central High School Marching Band-vehicle
- Mount St. Mary Academy School
- Communication Fire Truck
- Sponsor Banner: St.Mary’s Bank
- Amerikids performers
- Amerikids Vehicle
- Miss New Hampshire Volunteer (Vehicle)
- Miss New Hampshire Scholarship Program (vehicle)
- Miss NH Teen
- Miss Amazing Teen NH
- Darbster Rescue
- Darbester Rescue vehicle
- Banner: CDM Smith
- McDonough Grimes Irish Dance School- vehicle
- McDonough Grimes Irish Dance School
- Casey Magee’s Leprechaun
- Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains vehicle
- Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains NH and VT
- Merrimack County Honor Guard
- Bow Wini-Dip Team
- Sponsor Banner: Cross Insurance
- Bedford High School Marching Band
- Sponsor Banner: Socha Companies
- Bektash High Rollers
- Bektash High Rollers Vehicle
DIVISION GOLD: SPONSORED BY Lansing Melbourne Group
- Sponsor Banner
- Parade Division Banner
- Sponsor Banner- The Wild Rover
- Claddagh Mhor Pipe and Drum
- CT Legion Honor Guard
- Manchester Distillery
- Sponsor Banner: Granite State Tire and Battery
- Melha Shriners- Go Carts with Ramps
- Sponsor Banner: Brady Sullivan
- Muchachos Drum & Bugle Corps
- Hope For Recovery NH
- Irish Wolfhounds vehicle
- Irish Wolfhounds of New England
- British Racing Green MGB
- Immaculate Heart of Mary High School Marching Band
- Boy Scout Troop 110/Cub Pack 101
- Boy Scout Mobile Base Camp- Vehicle
- Boy Scout Troop 1776
- In The Field Irish Dancers- vehicle
- In The Field Irish Dancers
- Ukrainian Group
- Trevor the Stilt Man
- Londonderry Police Department- vehicle
- Sponsor Banner: Manchester-Boston Regional Airport
- Londonderry High School Marching Lancer Band & Color Guard
- Londonderry High School Marching Lancer Band- vehicle
- Manchester Police Department Security Car
*Banner Carriers – Merrimack High School National Honors Society