    March 30: St. Patrick Parade and Shamrock Shuffle: Road closures, where to park, what to wear

    Mayor Jay Ruais, left, lends a hand for the annual painting o’ the green shamrock on Elm Street in advance of this year’s St. Patrick’s Parade, set for March 30.

    MANCHESTER, NH – Rain or shine – or even a little snow – this year’s St. Patrick’s Parade is scheduled to take place March 30. Preceded by the annual Shamrock Shuffle road race, a parade of participants will make their way down Elm Street to the delight of the crowd.

    What to know:


    This event will cause the closure of portions of a few city streets in Manchester surrounding the Elm Street area:.
     

    Elm St from Merrimack St to Granite St6:30 AM2:00 PM
    Elm St from Merrimack St to Webster St10:00 AM2:00 PM
    Central St from Chestnut to Elm St6:30 AM2:00 PM
    Amoskeag Bridge Eastbound at Canal St Off Ramp to Elm St9:30 AM2:00 PM
    Bridge St Bridge Eastbound and Westbound from McGregor St to Elm St10:00 AM2:00 PM
     

    Where to Park:

    No parking on Elm Street but there is lots of on-street parking as well as city garages. See the map below.

    What to Wear:

    Dress as you please but you’d be remiss if you didn’t sport some green.

    Where to Go After

    Check out the Where to Next app for a listing of your favorite downtown bar restaurants.

    28th Annual Saint Patrick’s Parade Line Up (2025)

    Grand Marshal Division: Sponsored by Millennium Running
    • Grand Marshal: Erik Lesniak
    • Bektash Shriner Clowns and Calliope
    • Manchester Fire Department Trucks
    • Police Motorcycles
    • Manchester Police Department Security Car
    • Banner: HERE COME THE IRISH
    • American Legion Henry J. Sweeney Post 2 Colors
    • Sponsored by: Millennium Running
      Sponsor Banner
    • Parade Division Banner
    • Sponsor Banner:  Strange Brew Tavern
    • NH Police Association Pipes & Drums
      Banner: Grand Marshal
    • Parade Grand Marshal
    • Limo (Lambert Funeral Home)
    • Grand Marshal Family
    • Family Members Trolley
    • Past Parade Grand Marshals- walkers
    • Past Grand Marshals Vehicle- Connor Healy limo
      Manchester Police Mounted Unit
      Manchester Police Department Horse Truck and Trailer
    • NH Police Association Pipe and Drum vehicle
    DIVISION GREEN: SPONSORED BY Amoskeag Beverages
    • Sponsor Banner
    • Parade Division Banner
    • Sponsor Banner: Keith Murphy’s Tap Room
    • AOH Pipes & Drums – Manchester, NH
    • Banner:  Manchester AOH
      AOH Colors
    • AOH Manchester – Rev. William J. Shanahan Division I
      Ken Robinson Jr. Tri-color flag
      Banner:  Ladies AOH
    • Ladies AOH – Manchester
    • LAOH Vehicle
    • Sponsor Banner: Harvey Construction
    • McGonagle School of Irish Dance
    • Redimix Concrete Truck
    • Green Camaro
    • NH Wolves vehicle
    • NH Wolves Hurling Club
    • Sponsor Banner:  Members First Credit Union
    • West High School Marching Band
    • West High School Marching Band Vehicle
    • AOH Pipe Band Vehicle
    DIVISION BLUE: Sponsored by Anagnost Companies
    • Sponsor Banner
    • Parade Division Banner
    • Sponsor Banner: McDowell & Morrissette
    • Bergen County Pipes and Drums
    • Banner: Saint Anselm Field Hockey Champions
    • Saint Anselm Women’s Field Hockey
    • Saint Anselm Vehicle
    • NH State Police Drill Team
    • State Elected Officials
    • Governor Kelly Ayotte
    • Governor Vehicle
    • Senator Maggie Hassan
    • Congressman Chis Pappas
    • Mayor Ruais
    • Manchester Board of Aldermen
    • Manchester Board of School Committee
    • Hillsborough County Sheriff
    • Hillsborough County officials
    • Sponsor Banner: Roedel Companies
    • Bishop Guertin High School Marching Band
    • Bishop Guertin High School Marching Band- vehicle
    • Sponsor Banner: The ZOO Health Club Bad BRGR
    • Gym Dandies Children Circus
    • Amoskeag Rugby Club
    • Sponsor Banner: Candia Rd. Convenience
    • Christine Morrison Dance Academy
    • Glen of Imaal Terrier Owners
    • Saint Catherine’s of Sienna School
    • Manchester Thunder Lacrosse Team
    • Sponsor Banner: Auburn Pitts Bar & Grill
    • Blues Brothers Vehicle
    • Blues Brothers Band
    • Fire Truck
    • New Hampshire Fisher Cats mascots Fungo and Slider
    • New Hampshire Fisher Cats Vehicle
    • Winnacunnet High School Marine Corp Jr. ROTC
    • Sponsor Banner: AOH Manchester Division 1
    • Memorial High School Marching Band
    • Memorial Vehicle
    DIVISION WHITE: SPONSORED BY AMR
    • Sponsor banner
    • Parade Division Banner
    • Manchester Fire Department Vehicle
    • Sponsor Banner: Shaskeen Irish Restaurant & Pub
    • New Hampshire Pipes and Drums
    • New Hampshire Pipes and Drums- vehicle
    • Manchester Fire Department Colors
    • Manchester Firefighters
    • Manchester Fireman’s Relief Association, 1953 Pumper
    • Manchester Fire Department vehicles
    • Sponsor Banner: BASC Imaging
    • Central High School Marching Band
    • Central High School Marching Band-vehicle
    • Mount St. Mary Academy School
    • Communication Fire Truck
    • Sponsor Banner: St.Mary’s Bank
    • Amerikids performers
    • Amerikids Vehicle
    • Miss New Hampshire Volunteer (Vehicle)
    • Miss New Hampshire Scholarship Program (vehicle)
    • Miss NH Teen
    • Miss Amazing Teen NH
    • Darbster Rescue
    • Darbester Rescue vehicle
    • Banner: CDM Smith
    • McDonough Grimes Irish Dance School- vehicle
    • McDonough Grimes Irish Dance School
    • Casey Magee’s Leprechaun
    • Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains vehicle
    • Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains NH and VT
    • Merrimack County Honor Guard
    • Bow Wini-Dip Team
    • Sponsor Banner: Cross Insurance
    • Bedford High School Marching Band
    • Sponsor Banner: Socha Companies
    • Bektash High Rollers
    • Bektash High Rollers Vehicle
    DIVISION GOLD: SPONSORED BY Lansing Melbourne Group
    • Sponsor Banner
    • Parade Division Banner
    • Sponsor Banner- The Wild Rover
    • Claddagh Mhor Pipe and Drum
    • CT Legion Honor Guard
    • Manchester Distillery
    • Sponsor Banner: Granite State Tire and Battery
    • Melha Shriners- Go Carts with Ramps
    • Sponsor Banner: Brady Sullivan
    • Muchachos Drum & Bugle Corps
    • Hope For Recovery NH
    • Irish Wolfhounds vehicle
    • Irish Wolfhounds of New England
    • British Racing Green MGB
    • Immaculate Heart of Mary High School Marching Band
    • Boy Scout Troop 110/Cub Pack 101
    • Boy Scout Mobile Base Camp- Vehicle
    • Boy Scout Troop 1776
    • In The Field Irish Dancers- vehicle
    • In The Field Irish Dancers
    • Ukrainian Group
    • Trevor the Stilt Man
    • Londonderry Police Department- vehicle
    • Sponsor Banner:  Manchester-Boston Regional Airport
    • Londonderry High School Marching Lancer Band & Color Guard
    • Londonderry High School Marching Lancer Band- vehicle
    • Manchester Police Department Security Car

    *Banner Carriers – Merrimack High School National Honors Society

