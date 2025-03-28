March 30: St. Patrick Parade and Shamrock Shuffle: Road closures, where to park, what to wear

Mayor Jay Ruais, left, lends a hand for the annual painting o’ the green shamrock on Elm Street in advance of this year’s St. Patrick’s Parade, set for March 30.

MANCHESTER, NH – Rain or shine – or even a little snow – this year’s St. Patrick’s Parade is scheduled to take place March 30. Preceded by the annual Shamrock Shuffle road race, a parade of participants will make their way down Elm Street to the delight of the crowd.

What to know:



This event will cause the closure of portions of a few city streets in Manchester surrounding the Elm Street area:.



Road Closures Closed Open Elm St from Merrimack St to Granite St 6:30 AM 2:00 PM Elm St from Merrimack St to Webster St 10:00 AM 2:00 PM Central St from Chestnut to Elm St 6:30 AM 2:00 PM Amoskeag Bridge Eastbound at Canal St Off Ramp to Elm St 9:30 AM 2:00 PM Bridge St Bridge Eastbound and Westbound from McGregor St to Elm St 10:00 AM 2:00 PM

Where to Park:

No parking on Elm Street but there is lots of on-street parking as well as city garages. See the map below.

What to Wear:

Dress as you please but you’d be remiss if you didn’t sport some green.

Where to Go After

Check out the Where to Next app for a listing of your favorite downtown bar restaurants.

28th Annual Saint Patrick’s Parade Line Up (2025)

Grand Marshal Division: Sponsored by Millennium Running

Grand Marshal: Erik Lesniak

Bektash Shriner Clowns and Calliope

Manchester Fire Department Trucks

Police Motorcycles

Manchester Police Department Security Car

Banner: HERE COME THE IRISH

American Legion Henry J. Sweeney Post 2 Colors

Sponsored by: Millennium Running

Sponsor Banner

Parade Division Banner

Sponsor Banner: Strange Brew Tavern

NH Police Association Pipes & Drums

Banner: Grand Marshal

Parade Grand Marshal

Limo (Lambert Funeral Home)

Grand Marshal Family

Family Members Trolley

Past Parade Grand Marshals- walkers

Past Grand Marshals Vehicle- Connor Healy limo

Manchester Police Mounted Unit

Manchester Police Department Horse Truck and Trailer

Manchester Police Mounted Unit Manchester Police Department Horse Truck and Trailer NH Police Association Pipe and Drum vehicle

DIVISION GREEN: SPONSORED BY Amoskeag Beverages

Sponsor Banner

Parade Division Banner

Sponsor Banner: Keith Murphy’s Tap Room

AOH Pipes & Drums – Manchester, NH

Banner: Manchester AOH

AOH Colors

AOH Colors AOH Manchester – Rev. William J. Shanahan Division I

Ken Robinson Jr. Tri-color flag

Banner: Ladies AOH

Ken Robinson Jr. Tri-color flag Ladies AOH – Manchester

LAOH Vehicle

Sponsor Banner: Harvey Construction

McGonagle School of Irish Dance

Redimix Concrete Truck

Green Camaro

NH Wolves vehicle

NH Wolves Hurling Club

Sponsor Banner: Members First Credit Union

West High School Marching Band

West High School Marching Band Vehicle

AOH Pipe Band Vehicle

DIVISION BLUE: Sponsored by Anagnost Companies

Sponsor Banner

Parade Division Banner

Sponsor Banner: McDowell & Morrissette

Bergen County Pipes and Drums

Banner: Saint Anselm Field Hockey Champions

Saint Anselm Women’s Field Hockey

Saint Anselm Vehicle

NH State Police Drill Team

State Elected Officials

Governor Kelly Ayotte

Governor Vehicle

Senator Maggie Hassan

Congressman Chis Pappas

Mayor Ruais

Manchester Board of Aldermen

Manchester Board of School Committee

Hillsborough County Sheriff

Hillsborough County officials

Sponsor Banner: Roedel Companies

Bishop Guertin High School Marching Band

Bishop Guertin High School Marching Band- vehicle

Sponsor Banner: The ZOO Health Club Bad BRGR

Gym Dandies Children Circus

Amoskeag Rugby Club

Sponsor Banner: Candia Rd. Convenience

Christine Morrison Dance Academy

Glen of Imaal Terrier Owners

Saint Catherine’s of Sienna School

Manchester Thunder Lacrosse Team

Sponsor Banner: Auburn Pitts Bar & Grill

Blues Brothers Vehicle

Blues Brothers Band

Fire Truck

New Hampshire Fisher Cats mascots Fungo and Slider

New Hampshire Fisher Cats Vehicle

Winnacunnet High School Marine Corp Jr. ROTC

Sponsor Banner: AOH Manchester Division 1

Memorial High School Marching Band

Memorial Vehicle

DIVISION WHITE: SPONSORED BY AMR

Sponsor banner

Parade Division Banner

Manchester Fire Department Vehicle

Sponsor Banner: Shaskeen Irish Restaurant & Pub

New Hampshire Pipes and Drums

New Hampshire Pipes and Drums- vehicle

Manchester Fire Department Colors

Manchester Firefighters

Manchester Fireman’s Relief Association, 1953 Pumper

Manchester Fire Department vehicles

Sponsor Banner: BASC Imaging

Central High School Marching Band

Central High School Marching Band-vehicle

Mount St. Mary Academy School

Communication Fire Truck

Sponsor Banner: St.Mary’s Bank

Amerikids performers

Amerikids Vehicle

Miss New Hampshire Volunteer (Vehicle)

Miss New Hampshire Scholarship Program (vehicle)

Miss NH Teen

Miss Amazing Teen NH

Darbster Rescue

Darbester Rescue vehicle

Banner: CDM Smith

McDonough Grimes Irish Dance School- vehicle

McDonough Grimes Irish Dance School

Casey Magee’s Leprechaun

Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains vehicle

Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains NH and VT

Merrimack County Honor Guard

Bow Wini-Dip Team

Sponsor Banner: Cross Insurance

Bedford High School Marching Band

Sponsor Banner: Socha Companies

Bektash High Rollers

Bektash High Rollers Vehicle

DIVISION GOLD: SPONSORED BY Lansing Melbourne Group

Sponsor Banner

Parade Division Banner

Sponsor Banner- The Wild Rover

Claddagh Mhor Pipe and Drum

CT Legion Honor Guard

Manchester Distillery

Sponsor Banner: Granite State Tire and Battery

Melha Shriners- Go Carts with Ramps

Sponsor Banner: Brady Sullivan

Muchachos Drum & Bugle Corps

Hope For Recovery NH

Irish Wolfhounds vehicle

Irish Wolfhounds of New England

British Racing Green MGB

Immaculate Heart of Mary High School Marching Band

Boy Scout Troop 110/Cub Pack 101

Boy Scout Mobile Base Camp- Vehicle

Boy Scout Troop 1776

In The Field Irish Dancers- vehicle

In The Field Irish Dancers

Ukrainian Group

Trevor the Stilt Man

Londonderry Police Department- vehicle

Sponsor Banner: Manchester-Boston Regional Airport

Londonderry High School Marching Lancer Band & Color Guard

Londonderry High School Marching Lancer Band- vehicle

Manchester Police Department Security Car

*Banner Carriers – Merrimack High School National Honors Society