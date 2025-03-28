State joins investigation after body of newborn discovered in Pine Island Park pond

Manchester Police Chief Peter A. Marr asks the public for help in solving the death of a newborn baby girl whose body was found floating in Pine Island Pond. At left are Assistants Attorneys General Scott Chase snd Cam Bisson. Photo/Pat Grossmith.

MANCHESTER, NH – The death of a newborn baby girl, whose body was recovered from Pine Island Pond Thursday afternoon, has been ruled suspicious, according to police.

Police Chief Peter A. Marr, at a news conference Friday afternoon at the police station on Valley Street, said about 4 p.m. Thursday police received a call about something floating in the pond, described as either a doll or a baby. Emergency responders arriving on scene recovered the dead infant.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding out how the newborn baby girl ended up in Pine Island Pond, off Brown Avenue, the infant’s identity as well as the identity of her mother.

An autopsy was performed Friday on the body by Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jennie V. Duval. Senior Assistant New Hampshire Attorney General Scott D. Chase said police are not releasing the results of the autopsy, which is pending further testing. However, he said what was learned from it was enough for investigators to deem the infant’s death suspicious.

Marr said investigators are in need of information concerning anyone who may have been pregnant within the last 14 days and is no longer. Also, they want anyone to contact them if they have come across an area with an unusual amount of blood.

“My message to the mother is to come forward, tell us what happened. At the end of the day if she needs help we need to provide that help to her,” said Marr. Police also will be seeking justice for the baby, he said.

Marr also said while the infant was recovered in the city pond, that does not necessarily mean the mother is from Manchester or that the birth took place here.

Marr said there is no doubt that someone, somewhere has information about what led to the baby’s death and how she came to be in the pond.

He said the discovery of the dead newborn is “heartbreaking” and “extremely tragic.” Investigating a homicide that involves an infant or a child takes its toll on officers as it did in the case of Harmony Montgomery.

Harmony Montgomery went missing for nearly two years before police learned of her disappearance. The 5-year-old child was beaten to death by her father, Adam Montgomery, who secreted her remains in a canvas bag before disposing of them someone in Massachusetts. Her remains have never been found. Last year, Montgomery was found guilty of killing Harmony and is serving a 56 year to life sentence.

Marr said he worries about the “mental health of my guys. It’s very difficult to go out and see this. You just can’t walk away. You have to deal with it, investigate it.”

The investigation into the newborn’s death is ongoing, and the New Hampshire Department of Justice, along with Manchester police, are requesting the public’s assistance. Anyone with information they believe may be helpful is asked to call police at (603) 716-7236, the department’s dedicated tip line monitored by a detective.

Tips and related information also may be provided anonymously via the Manchester CrimeLine at (603) 624-4040. Tips and related photos can also be uploaded anonymously at www.manchestercrimeline.org.