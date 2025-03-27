Police investigation at Pine Island Park after report of ‘deceased baby’

Police officers at Pine Island park on Thursday. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Fire, and AMR ambulance responded to Pine Island Park on Thursday for a water rescue.

Rescue 1 and Boats 1 and 2 responded at about 4 p.m., as did other engines in the area. While en route, responding units were advised that someone had spotted what they believed to be a child or doll in the water.

The first responders who arrived reported canceling the boats and asking the police to respond to the scene. The Medical Examiner and NH State Police Marine Patrol were also requested to the scene.

Pine Island Park contains a playground adjacent to several trails leading to a small pond. The pond appears to be where sources indicate a baby was found deceased.

Manchester Police have not issued any press releases at this time other than stating that there was heavy police activity in the area and asking people to avoid it.

A cruiser was placed to block access to the park, and people who were not involved in the investigation were asked to leave the area.

We contacted the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office, which said, “They are aware of and are actively monitoring an ongoing Manchester Police Department investigation in the area of Pine Island Pond in Manchester.”

As additional information is provided, we will post updates.