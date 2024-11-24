Monday’s weather: Partly sunny, breezy, high of 50 – and a it just might be a snowy Thanksgiving

Rick Gordon’s Weather Watch

Follow our YouTube channel here.

Monday’s Weather

Enjoy a breezy day with a mix of sun and clouds! With a high of 50°F, it may feel like 45°F, so be prepared. Stay comfortable with NW winds blowing at 10-20 mph. There is a potential for holiday travel disruptions due to a significant storm later this week; please frequently check Manchester & Nashua Ink Link for updates.

5-Day Outlook

Today: Breezy with some sun & clouds. High 50 (feel like 45) Winds: NW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Some clouds with some showers late. Low 34 Winds: Light & Variable

Tuesday: Chilly with periods of rain (.50″). High 44 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy & chilly. Low 32 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Breezy with a mix of sun & clouds. High 47 (feel like 40) Winds: W 10-20 mph

Wednesday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 30 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Thanksgiving: Expect 3-5 inches of wet snow and windy conditions, transitioning to rain by the evening. High 35 (feel like 25) Winds: ENE 15-20+mph

Thursday night: Periods of rain (.25″) Low 33 Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Black Friday: Cloudy & windy with couple of rain or snow showers possible. High 36 (feel like 28) Winds: NW 10-15+ mph

Friday night: Partly cloudy late & cold. Low 22 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Dreaming of a white Thanksgiving?

For Thanksgiving, anticipate 3 to 5 inches of wet snow accompanied by windy conditions, changing to rain by evening. The high will be 33 degrees feeling like 25 degrees.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

During the first full week of December, which marks the official beginning of meteorological winter, temperatures are anticipated to stay in the 30s.

Skiing and Snowboarding Weather Report.



Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: In the morning, summits will be obscured, later clearing intermittently. Expect highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds will be approximately 50 mph, decreasing to around 35 mph by the afternoon. Above 5,000 feet, northwest winds will start around 70 mph, decreasing to about 55 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts may reach up to 105 mph. The wind chill could drop to as low as 13 below in the morning.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Summits will be shrouded in clouds, with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds will be approximately 35 mph, decreasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts may reach up to 80 mph. Morning wind chill values could drop as low as 7 degrees below zero.

Please refer to this link for updates and information on additional ski area openings.



