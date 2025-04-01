Ruais holding Ward 7 Town Hall on April 3

Manchester, NH. – The Office of Manchester Mayor Jay Ruais has announced that the mayor will be holding a town hall meeting in Ward 7 on Thursday, April 3. The event will held at Fire Station #7, 679 Somerville St., from 6 to 7 p.m.
For a list of recaps from the mayor’s previous town hall meetings, click below.
- February 16, 2024 (Ward 1) – Ruais discusses city issues during Ward 1 meeting
- March 13, 2024 (Ward 11) – Ward 11 Town Hall: Talking the talk with residents on crime, housing, garbage and West High School
- March 23, 2024 (Ward 3) – Mayor hears from downtown residents at latest town hall
- May 17, 2024 (Ward 9) – Ward 9 Town Hall: Mayor fields questions on tax breaks for developers, bail reform, traffic and school safety
- June 19, 2024 (Ward 7) – Ruais tackles questions from Ward 7 residents
- June 20, 2024 (Ward 12) Sparse crowd at Mayor’s Ward 12 Town Hall
- July 24, 2024 (Ward 10) Homelessness, housing, education and more discussed at Ward 10 town hall with the mayor
- August 28, 2024 (Ward 8) Eighth mayoral town hall held in Ward 8
- September 9, 2024 (Ward 6) Ruais holds town hall meeting in Ward 6
- October 9, 2024 (Ward 5) Ward 5 residents talk about litter, fireworks, illegal parking and more with Mayor Ruais
- November 22, 2024 (Ward 4) Schools, homelessness, Sununu Center and other topics discussed at Ward 4 mayoral town hall
- December 6, 2024 (Ward 2) Ruais talks about schools, homelessness, transportation in final neighborhood ward meeting of 2024
- January 15, 2025 (Ward 1) Ruais returns to Ward 1 for first mayoral town hall meeting of 2025
- February 22, 2025 (Ward 11) Ward 11 mayoral town hall covers parking, housing and more
- March 11, 2025 (Ward 12) Mayor talks about school and housing issues in third town hall meeting of 2025