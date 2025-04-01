Ruais holding Ward 7 Town Hall on April 3

Manchester, NH. – The Office of Manchester Mayor Jay Ruais has announced that the mayor will be holding a town hall meeting in Ward 7 on Thursday, April 3. The event will held at Fire Station #7, 679 Somerville St., from 6 to 7 p.m.

Jay Ruais at the 2024 Ward 7 Mayoral Town Hall Meeting. Photo/Andrew Sylvia