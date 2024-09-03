September 5 Planning Board: New Elm Street apartments + more

PLANNING BOARD PUBLIC HEARING

The Planning Board will meet on Thursday, September 5 at 6 p.m. and the following applications will be heard. If you cannot make the meeting in person, it will be broadcast live on Manchester Public Television, Channel 22. The agenda is available online.

S2024-002: 388 Elgin Avenue, Residential One Family Medium Density District, Ward 1

Applicant has submitted a subdivision application proposing to subdivide an existing lot of 13.7 acres into fourteen (14) new lots, including twelve (12) new buildable lots.

CU2024-014: 59 Upland Street, Residential One Family High Density District, Ward 11

Applicant has submitted a conditional use permit application for an Accessory Dwelling Unit of 882 SF above a proposed 3-bay garage expansion.

CU2024-015: 831 Union Street, Residential Two-Family District, Ward 2

Applicant has submitted a conditional use permit application for reduced parking for an outpatient healthcare office (a birth center) where 18 parking spaces are required and 9 are provided

CU2024-016: 37 Bay Street, Residential Two-Family & Professional Office District, Ward 3

Applicant has submitted a conditional use permit application for a reduction in required parking for a law office.

CU2024-019: 15 Nelson Street, General Business District, Ward 5

Applicant has submitted a conditional use permit application for a reduction in required parking for outpatient healthcare.

S2024-007: 163 Dawson Avenue, Residential One Family Medium Density District, Ward 6

Applicant has submitted an application for a lot line adjustment resulting in the transfer of 1,161 SF from Lot 7 to Lot 31.

CU2024-017: 225 Spruce Street, Urban Multifamily District, Ward 5

Applicant has submitted a conditional use permit application to allow 6 parking spaces, where 9 are required.

SP2024-015: 225 Spruce Street, Urban Multifamily District, Ward 5

Applicant has submitted a site plan application for an internal conversion to 6 multi-family dwelling units on 5,017 SF, where 3 dwelling units currently exist.

CU2024-018: 1138 Elm Street, Central Business District, Ward 3

Applicant has submitted a conditional use permit application to allow 36 multi-family dwelling units, including on the ground floor.

SP2024-016: 1138 Elm Street, Central Business District, Ward 3

Applicant has submitted a change of use site plan for a mixed-use conversion from office space to 36 multi-family dwelling units, and first floor retail space.

IMP2024-002: 1138 Elm Street, Central Business District, Ward 3

Applicant has submitted an impact fee waiver request for all school and fire impact fees associated with the building conversion of office space to residential use.

PLANNING BOARD LIMITED BUSINESS MEETING

The following application will be discussed during a limited business meeting:

CU2024-014: 59 Upland Street

59 Upland Street CU2024-015: 831 Union Street

831 Union Street CU2024-016: 37 Bay Street

37 Bay Street CU2024-019: 15 Nelson Street

WARD-LEVEL DRAFT ZONING ORDINANCE MEETINGS

A new draft zoning ordinance was revealed on Friday, June 21 at 6 p.m., in the Aldermanic Chambers. City staff provided a comprehensive walkthrough of how the draft was created and what it means for the city as a whole. A recording of the meeting is available on-demand via Manchester Public Television. More information is also available on the city’s Land Use Code website.

In short, the rules found in our new zoning ordinance will govern what can be built and where, which has a huge impact on our housing supply. The city wants to update its draft based on your feedback. Whether you live, work, or play in Manchester, your voice matters. So please take a moment to think about what you want our community to look like in 10, 20, even 30 years.

I personally would love to see Manchester encourage more walkable, mixed-use neighborhoods; a city where young people can afford to move here, and people of all ages can afford to stay. That’s why I’m excited about the Manchester Neighbors Welcome coalition. There’s even a petition you can sign if you want to advocate for more housing opportunities.

But what do you want to see? Give it some thought, and mark your calendar so you can attend one of the community meetings below. You can attend any meeting that works for you even if it’s outside your ward. City staff will be there to share info, answer questions, and take feedback.

Wed. July 10 @ 6pm – Ward 12, Northwest Elementary School (click link for story)

Sat. July 13 @ 10am – Ward 10, Parker-Varney Elementary School (click link for story)

Wed. July 17 @ 6pm – Ward 8, Jewett Street Elementary School (click link for story)

Sat. July 27 @ 10am – Ward 11, Gossler Park Elementary School (click link for story)

Wed. July 31 @ 6pm – Ward 1, Webster Elementary School (click link for story)

Sat. August 3 @ 10am – Ward 7, St. Anthony Community Center (click link for story)

Wed. August 14 @ 6pm – Ward 6, Green Acres Elementary School (click link for story)

Sat. August 17 @ 10am – Ward 5, Manchester Community Resource Center (click link for story)

Wed. August 21 @ 6pm – Ward 4, McDonough Elementary School (click link for story)

Wed. August 28 @ 6pm – Ward 2, Smyth Road Elementary School (click link for story)

Wed. September 4 @ 6pm – Ward 9, Bishop Leo E. O’Neil Youth Center

Sat. September 7 @ 10am – Ward 3, Palace Theater Spotlight Room