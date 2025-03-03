The Soapbox: I strongly disagree with removing safety inspections for vehicles (NH HB 649)

O P I N I O N

THE SOAPBOX

Stand up. Speak up. It’s your turn.

I strongly disagree with a writer’s opinion of supporting NH House bill 649 (removing safety inspections for vehicles). I, too , maintain my vehicle (2018 Ford F-150) meticulously although I’m not a youngster any longer. Safe to say my age is nearing the retirement group as much as I don’t want to admit it.

As with any vehicle, there are repairs and maintenance that I simply don’t have time to do, nor the willingness to perform. I consider myself very fortunate to have the competence, ability and knowledge to perform my own repairs and maintenance when I can. What I can’t do or choose not to do I bring to a mechanic who has specific knowledge, tools and ability to take care of the issue at hand.

A safety inspection , in my opinion , is vital to preventative maintenance and repairs. Many people don’t have the knowledge or ability (through no fault of their own) to recognize when a brake pad or a brake disc needs to be replaced because it is getting too thin to be effective in the stopping ability of a vehicle. Brakes are one of the things looked at during a safety inspection by a mechanic who knows what to look for and see. How many people driving their vehicles think to look at their brakes to determine if they need to be replaced soon? How many people know what a brake pad is or a brake disc? How many people check their tail lights to be sure their brake lights or turn signals are functioning properly?

I would venture to say very few since the ability to step on the brake pedal from the driver’s seat and view the brake lights at the rear of the vehicle is physically impossible.

How many people even think of checking their brake lights or turn signals? This is an example of what can be and is checked during a safety inspection, not to mention other things as well. Potential problems can be detected during a safety inspection that would otherwise go undetected possibly resulting in harm to the driver or others.

I , for one , am willing to pay the fee for an inspection which would alert me to potential problems, repairs or general maintenance items that need to be addressed. I believe an old adage applies here, “A stitch in time saves nine.”

Something to consider in regards to NH House Bill 649.

Paul York lives in Hampstead.

Beg to differ? Agree to disagree? You can respond directly using our DISQUS feature below. Have something to say on a topic of interest? Send submissions to publisher@inklink.news, subject line: The Soapbox.

Please leave this field empty Subscribe to receive your free daily eNews + a note from the Ink Link publisher. We don’t spam!



